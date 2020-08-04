Cult Favorite Brand, Poppi Prebiotic Soda Launches New Watermelon Flavor

Poppi was founded by husband and wife duo Stephen and Allison Ellsworth. After Allison discovered that drinking Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) subsided her chronic health issues, she set out to create a digestive health product that makes it easy to boost your immunity by delivering a full serving of gut-friendly prebiotics to aid in digestion, skin clarity, blood sugar, pH balance, and more. Each can of Poppi is packed with a tablespoon of ACV, along with clean ingredients including sparkling water, fresh fruit and all-natural sweeteners, selected specifically to mask the overwhelming taste of ACV that many consumers struggle with.

The brand's latest flavor addition serves as a testament to its rapid growth since earning a major deal on Shark Tank with iconic brand builder and CAVU Ventures co-founder Rohan Oza in December 2018. Poppi is on a mission to redefine what soda can be by creating clean, functional, fun, and genuinely delicious beverages for the next generation of soda drinkers. The brand continues to earn mass popularity amongst the millennial and gen-Z population. In April 2020, the Poppi founders returned to Shark Tank to announce that the brand is on-track to become the show's first billion-dollar company.

Poppi is available direct-to-consumer nationwide through Amazon.com , where the brand has experienced unprecedented increases in sales since launch. Poppi's Watermelon flavor will be exclusively available on Amazon.com for $35.88 per 12 pack case.

Allison Ellsworth, Co-Founder of Poppi states, "Watermelon is America's favorite summertime flavor, and we're excited to partner with Amazon on this exclusive introduction to celebrate summer."

About Poppi

Poppi is a better-for-you prebiotic soda designed to keep your gut in check. Founded by husband and wife duo Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, Poppi combines real fruit juice with prebiotic powerhouse apple cider vinegar to create a soda that tastes amazing and provides real health benefits. After finding regional success in farmers' markets across Dallas, Texas the brand has since expanded to over a thousand retail locations nationwide. Poppi is available in eight delicious flavors (orange, blueberry, strawberry lemon, mango pineapple, strawberry rose, lime ginger, peach tea, and watermelon) and available at Sprouts, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Amazon and online at drinkpoppi.com and follow @drinkpoppi on Instagram.

