Cult-Favorite Dip Powder Brand, Nailboo, Expands Into Retail Exclusively At Sally Beauty

"I am thrilled to announce the partnership between Underlining's flagship brand, Nailboo, and Sally Beauty, a leader in professional-quality DIY beauty products. Nailboo is the fastest growing DTC brand in the nail category since its 2020 launch and has grown immensely in the past two years. We've been able to establish a highly engaged, passionate nail community with our Nailboo Fam customers and knew it was time to move into retail. This is a huge milestone for the brand, and we're thrilled to be partnering with a retailer that shares so many synergies. Sally Beauty is not only focused on quality DIY products; they prioritize education as well. We're confident Sally Beauty's loyal customers will love our premium innovative Nailboo products.," says Underlining Co-Founder and CEO, Raz Romanescu.

Nailboo is the ultimate dip powder nail brand that was created with a simple vision to create salon-grade products available in easy-to-use at-home kits. Their kits are quick, easy and affordable giving long-lasting professional manicures for a fraction of the cost. All products are non-toxic, cruelty-free and vegan friendly. With best-selling shades like Cloudberry, Dark Dreams, and Velvet Lust, Nailboo has been able to amass over 400,000 customers since launch and has grown by over 100% each year since inception. The brand continues to launch in several new categories in 2022 targeting new consumers and has plans to grow the brand to become the go-to brand within the industry.

With tremendous growth and a cult-like-following, the DTC brand was looking to expand their customer base with in-store purchases. Nailboo is now available at Sally Beauty online and in over 2,700 stores across the United States and Canada with three of their best selling products: the Nailboo Dip Starter Kit, individual Dip Powder Shades, and Max Gloss Polish, which recently launched on April 13th.

"We are thrilled to offer Nailboo at Sally Beauty as a first to market exclusive," says Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Merchandising, Sally Beauty. "People are experimenting more at home and advancing their skills when it comes to hair and nails. We want to match consumer interest by providing the latest, most innovative products. Nailboo's extensive range of products quickly generated a cult following and we are sure the momentum will continue."

The brand has plans to launch more SKUs in Sally Beauty in the near future and will be expanding their retail footprint throughout 2022 and into 2023.

About Underlining:

Underlining is a premium beauty and cosmetics company creating innovative products across multiple beauty verticals. They first launched into the nail, makeup and skincare industries with their flagship brands Nailboo, HIDE and TatBrow. Underlining brands have amassed over 1 million customers worldwide within its first two years. To learn more visit underlining.com and follow Nailboo on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , Pinterest , and Twitter ; HIDE on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , and Pinterest ; and TatBrow on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , Pinterest and Twitter .

Underlining has its sights set on every major beauty and wellness category and seeks to create products that are easy-to-use, effective, and accessible. The brand is working to increase the product assortments of its existing brands while branching into other categories such as bath, body, eyes, haircare and supplements.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

SOURCE Nailboo