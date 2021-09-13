Cultural Competency Expert Sheila Thorne Hosts Webinar on Race, Ethnicity, Culture, and Health in America

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International multicultural healthcare marketing expert Sheila Thorne, President and CEO of Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG), will lead a webinar collaborating with Schneps Media to discuss the importance of health equity. The "A Courageous Conversation About Race, Ethnicity, Culture, and Health in America: It's Time for Transformative Action to Eliminate Healthcare Disparities" session is free and scheduled on Thursday, September 23 at 1 p.m. EDT. Healthcare executives, administrators, clinicians, clinical researchers, providers, diversity/inclusion specialists, business leaders, and marketing professionals, and others are invited to register in advance.

Amidst a surge in COVID-19 infections across the country, the webinar will include an overview of racial and ethnic health disparities that have historically resulted in mistrust and distrust of the U.S. healthcare system among communities of color. The webinar will cover best practices in reaching out to and engaging these groups and guide collaborative partnerships with diverse patient advocacy groups.

Thorne, who previously worked as a senior executive for leading U.S.-based healthcare marketing and communications companies, specializes in diverse global cultures. For more than two decades, she has worked with healthcare professionals throughout North America, Latin America, and Western Europe to help the top pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the clinical research and marketing of prescription medicines and consumer health products to people of color. Earlier this month, Thorne was named one of the most inspiring people in life sciences by PharmaVOICE, an industry trade publication reaching 60,000 pharmaceutical executives.

"The current COVID-19 pandemic has brought attention to the longstanding racial and cultural inequalities plaguing the healthcare industry," said Sheila Thorne. "I look forward to hosting this timely, critical conversation as we transform awareness into action to build a stronger, more equitable, and culturally competent healthcare system. As we work to head into a post-pandemic era, healthcare organizations that appropriately and strategically address racial disparities will rise above their competitors."

Healthcare, human resources, business leaders, and marketing professionals can register for the free September 23 webinar here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qlIzVsMJRS2VkXqDVwJGNA. To learn more about MHMG and Sheila Thorne, visit www.sheilathorne.com.

