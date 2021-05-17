Cultural Competency Expert Sheila Thorne Joins PharmaVOICE for a Virtual Discussion on Improving Health Equity Through Diversified Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of International Clinical Trials Day, Thursday, May 20, Sheila Thorne, President and CEO of Multicultural Marketing Group, has been invited by PharmaVOICE for a panel discussion, Improving Health Equity Through Diversified Clinical Trials. Sheila will be joined by fellow clinical research experts Julian Jenkins , Stacey Arrambide , and Tracy Parker to discuss the first steps to creating a diversified clinical trial plan, how to avoid missteps, and ways to improve your chances for success.

PharmaVOICE Webinar Improving Health Equity Through Diversified Clinical Trials

COVID-19 global pandemic glaringly illuminated the need for inclusivity of different patient subpopulations as part of drug development; creating improved health outcomes and improving health equity is critical, and a coordinated strategy need works for all the key stakeholders: patients, sponsors, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), investigators, and site teams.

"The reasons for health disparities are complex," states Sheila Thorne. Thorne continues, "However, race is now considered a significant risk factor for many chronic diseases. The rhetoric of pharmaceutical industry leaders increasing diversity in clinical trials has been robust among key national stakeholders without sustainable solutions. It is time to be serious about turning rhetoric into reality. I am looking forward to working with my esteemed colleagues to create a path forward for global clinical research teams to prioritize increasing diversity in clinical trials so that physicians are confident that drugs produced are safe and effective in all Americans."

Thorne, an international expert on Health Inequities and Cultural Competency and former senior marketing executive, will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience as a panelist. As a former senior executive who has held rank in many of the top U.S. health marketing communications companies, Thorne stands ready to share her expertise in much needed and long overdue conversations surrounding disparities in clinical trials with the world.

International Clinical Trials Day is held on May 20 each year to commemorate the day that James Lind began the first randomized clinical trial in 1747 aboard a ship. "We also honor clinical research professionals by recognizing their contributions to public health and increasing diversity in clinical trials is about good science and good medicine," said Thorne.

In tandem with National Clinical Trials Day, Thorne's company, The Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group, LLC, launched a series of cultural competency programs, including the Pharmaceutical Cultural Competency Training Program dedicated to helping big pharma efforts to educate train and recruit diverse teams and create sustainable diversity education programs.

For more information about the Improving Health Equity Through Diversified Clinical Trials virtual discussion and to register.

ABOUT SHEILA THORNE : A native New Yorker Sheila Thorne has been a marketing communications professional for more than two decades. A former senior executive in five of the nation's preeminent marketing, advertising, and communications companies, Thorne has guided her team of seasoned marketing and media professionals of color in her own company since 2003. A former middle school and high school teacher of foreign languages, she has represented Fortune 500 companies throughout North America, Latin America, and Western Europe.

PRESS CONTACT:

Candace Sandy

[email protected] | Tel: (929) 249-2265| Twitter: @candacesandy

SOURCE Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG)