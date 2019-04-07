Cultural Moutai • Colorful Guizhou B&R Journey Sets Sail, Moutai Carrying Chinese Culture Expanding to South America

On the morning of the April 6th local time, as soon as Li Baofang and his delegation left the airport corridor, they were surrounded by the enthusiasm of South American fans of Moutai. The fans sincerely expressed their welcome to Li Baofang and his delegation in less proficient Chinese. Li Baofang waved kindly to the fans and expressed his thanks. Subsequently, the Moutai delegation held a friendly meeting with representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Chile. It is reported that in addition to holding a large-scale brand promotion conference in Chile, Moutai will also hold a number of product exhibitions and tasting sessions themed "Cultural Moutai • Colorful Guizhou". Li Baofang and his delegation will also pay visits to Chinese embassies in Chile, Argentina and Peru.