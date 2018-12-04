Cultural Thought Leader, Entrepreneur, Bestselling Author And Founder Of MOSAIC, Erwin Raphael McManus Defines How To Experience Inner Peace And Affect Global Change In Today's World With New Book

World renowned as a cultural visionary for his progressive integration of spirituality and creativity, McManus provides the blueprint to live life at the highest capacity through an inward pursuit of peace. In today's chaotic climate, McManus believes the process to become a powerful warrior first begins with conquering your fiercest enemy – yourself.

McManus unpacks a step-by-step journey to conquer inner turmoil by drawing on a fresh perspective of the oft-troubled and ancient heroes of Scripture – Adam, David, Solomon and Elijah – and unveils seven Codes of the Warrior, which outline how to establish peace through practices of humility, focus, ownership, clarity, strength and vulnerability. By guiding readers to a deeper understanding of their inner selves, McManus outlines how to establish tranquility in homes, neighborhoods, communities – with an eye on ultimately affecting global change.

"You can't fix things unless you understand what is motivating your anger, fear and sense of despair," McManus says. "Self-awareness is the key to self-understanding, and all too often we only see the last domino that is affecting us rather than take the time to trace the journey back to the first domino."

A call to self-examination, decisiveness, and the journey to spiritual wholeness, "The Way of the Warrior" is designed to show how inner peace flows out of divine intention. The book aims to help readers gain the confidence they need to overcome their past and attain the strength to create the future they long for.

"The Way of the Warrior" by Erwin Raphael McManus

Hardcover: 256 pages

Publisher: WaterBrook

Publish date: February 26, 2019

ISBN-10: 1601429568

ISBN-13: 978-1601429568

For more information, visit:

Website: www.erwinmcmanus.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/erwinmcmanus

Twitter: @erwinmcmanus

Instagram: @erwinmcmanus

About the author

Erwin Raphael McManus is an iconoclast, artist, and cultural thought leader known for his integration of creativity and spirituality. He is the founder of MOSAIC, a church movement started in the heart of Hollywood with campuses across Los Angeles, Orange County, Mexico City and Seattle, and a global community that spans the across the world. Erwin is the acclaimed author of "The Last Arrow," "The Artisan Soul," "Soul Cravings," and "The Barbarian Way." His books have sold more than a million copies worldwide. He lives in Los Angeles, California, with his wife, Kim McManus.

About WaterBrook

WaterBrook & Multnomah Books are imprints of The Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Penguin Random House (http://global.penguinrandomhouse.com/) is the world's most global trade book publisher. It was formed on July 1, 2013, upon the completion of an agreement between Bertelsmann and Pearson to merge their respective trade publishing companies, Random House and Penguin, with the parent companies owning 53% and 47%, respectively. Penguin Random House comprises the adult and children's fiction and nonfiction print and digital trade book publishing businesses of Penguin and Random House in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India and South Africa, and Penguin's trade publishing activity in Asia and Brazil; DK worldwide; and Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial's Spanish-language companies in Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, and Chile. Penguin Random House employs more than 10,000 people globally across almost 250 editorially and creatively independent imprints and publishing houses that collectively publish more than 15,000 new titles annually. Its publishing lists include more than 70 Nobel Prize laureates and hundreds of the world's most widely read authors.

