Cultural Tourism Market Size to Grow by USD 3.76 Bn, ACE Cultural Tours and Classic Journeys Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 27, 2022, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cultural Tourism Market by Type (Domestic cultural tourism and International cultural tourism), End-user (Cultural eco-tourism, Indigenous cultural tourism, and Socio-cultural tourism), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, South America, Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the cultural tourism market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.76 bn. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period.
Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.
- Market Driver: Growing affordability
- Market Challenge: High impact of terrorism
Find out how the above driver and challenge will impact the future of the cultural tourism market. View our Sample Report
The cultural tourism market has been segmented by type (domestic cultural tourism and international cultural tourism), end-user (cultural eco-tourism, indigenous cultural tourism, and socio-cultural tourism), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
By type, the domestic cultural tourism segment will contribute the highest market share growth among all segments during the forecast period. Domestic cultural tourism accounts for more than 60% of the overall arrivals in the market. The growth of domestic cultural tourism is driven by easy government regulations, no currency exchange rates, and familiarity with the culture and language. Moreover, domestic cultural tourism is cost-effective. In countries such as India, domestic tourism is growing with the help of local campaigns and government support. The share of this segment is likely to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.
By geography, Europe will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Italy and Germany are the key countries in the market in Europe.
Learn about the contribution of each segment of the cultural tourism market, summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View our Sample Report
The cultural tourism market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
The cultural tourism market growth has several players, including ACE Cultural Tours, Classic Journeys, Envoy Tours, Exodus Travels Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Kudu Travel Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd., Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd., Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, and Splitrock Environmental among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- ACE Cultural Tours - The company offers cultural tourism such as nature tours, study tours, and art tours.
- Classic Journeys - The company offers cultural tourism such as culture and walking tours, culinary tours, and multisport adventures tours.
- Envoy Tours - The company offers cultural tourism such as study and adventure tours.
- Indigenous Tourism BC - The company offers cultural tourism such as art and study tours.
- Kudu Travel Ltd. - The company offers cultural tourism such as art and wildlife tours.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments in the cultural tourism market. Request a Sample Report Now
Wellness Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Adventure Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
|
Cultural Tourism Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.58
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, South America, Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Italy, China, US, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ACE Cultural Tours, Classic Journeys, Envoy Tours, Exodus Travels Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Kudu Travel Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd., Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd., Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, and Splitrock Environmental
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure Facilities
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Domestic cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: International cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Market Segmentation by Category
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Category - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Category
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Category
- 6.3 Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 25: Cultural eco-tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Indigenous cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Socio-cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Category
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Category
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 31: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ACE Cultural Tours
- Exhibit 52: ACE Cultural Tours - Overview
- Exhibit 53: ACE Cultural Tours - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: ACE Cultural Tours - Key offerings
- 11.4 Classic Journeys
- Exhibit 55: Classic Journeys - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Classic Journeys - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Classic Journeys - Key offerings
- 11.5 Envoy Tours
- Exhibit 58: Envoy Tours - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Envoy Tours - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Envoy Tours - Key offerings
- 11.6 Indigenous Tourism BC
- Exhibit 61: Indigenous Tourism BC - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Indigenous Tourism BC - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Indigenous Tourism BC - Key offerings
- 11.7 Kudu Travel Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: Kudu Travel Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Kudu Travel Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Kudu Travel Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Kudu Travel Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Martin Randall Travel Ltd.
- Exhibit 68: Martin Randall Travel Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Martin Randall Travel Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Martin Randall Travel Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd.
- Exhibit 71: Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Odyssey World
- Exhibit 74: Odyssey World - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Odyssey World - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Odyssey World - Key offerings
- 11.11 Responsible Travel
- Exhibit 77: Responsible Travel - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Responsible Travel - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Responsible Travel - Key offerings
- 11.12 Splitrock Environmental
- Exhibit 80: Splitrock Environmental - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Splitrock Environmental - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Splitrock Environmental - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article