Cultural tourism market size to grow by USD 6600.71 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global cultural tourism market as a part of the global leisure facilities market within the overall hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. The parent global leisure facilities market covers companies engaged in the operations of leisure facilities such as sports and fitness centers, stadiums, golf courses, and amusement parks. The global cultural tourism market size is estimated to increase by USD 6600.71 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 20.77%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cultural Tourism Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Global cultural tourism market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global cultural tourism market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global cultural tourism market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cultural tourism in the market are ACE Cultural Tours Ltd, Aracari Travel, Classic Journeys LLC, Envoy Tours, Exodus Travels Ltd., G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Indigenous Tourism BC, Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Kudu Travel Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd, Myths and Mountains, Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, Tandem Travel OOD, Tauck Inc., Travel Leaders Group Holdings LLC, Travelogy India Pvt. Ltd., Wilderness Travel, and FROSCH International Travel LLC and others.

The global cultural tourism market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by growing affordability, increased preference for cultural tourism to break mundane lifestyles, and growing contribution toward GDP and employment.

Vendor offerings -

ACE Cultural Tours Ltd: The company offers cultural tourism such as Mozart Festival in Salzburg , Music and Opera in Vienna , and Art Nouveau in Belgium .

The company offers cultural tourism such as Mozart Festival in , Music and Opera in , and in . Aracari Travel: The company offers cultural tourism such as Tailormade Peru Trip.

The company offers cultural tourism such as Tailormade Peru Trip. Classic Journeys LLC: The company offers cultural tourism such as Colombia Cultural Walking Adventure.

The company offers cultural tourism such as Colombia Cultural Walking Adventure. Envoy Tours: The company offers cultural tourism such as Embracing Georgia, Enlinking Caucasus and 1-day tour to Armenia .

The company offers cultural tourism such as Embracing Georgia, Enlinking Caucasus and 1-day tour to . Exodus Travels Ltd.: The company offers cultural tourism such as Highlights of the Amalfi Coast and Discover the Baltics.

The company offers cultural tourism such as Highlights of the Amalfi Coast and Discover the Baltics. For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global cultural tourism market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (domestic cultural tourism and international cultural tourism), service (cultural eco-tourism, indigenous cultural tourism, and socio-cultural tourism), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the domestic cultural segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The category is projected to continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period because domestic culture tourism provides knowledge of the nation's tourism policies, governmental regulations, and risks related to cultural tourism.

Geography overview

By geography, the global cultural tourism market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cultural tourism market.

Europe will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Europe is fueled by some of the popular sites including Venice and its lagoon, the historic centers of Siena, the Piazza del Duomo in Pisa , and San Gimignano in Italy . In addition, Museumsinsel in Berlin , Cologne Cathedral, the town of Bamberg, and the Palaces and Parks of Potsdam and Berlin in Germany ; Bourges Cathedral, and the Pont du Gard Roman aqueduct in France ; and the Palaces and Parks of Potsdam and Berlin in Germany are popular tourist destinations. These world-famous sites in Western Europe are projected to boost the market in the area during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global cultural tourism market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The growing affordability is notably driving the cultural tourism market growth. Due to the increase in households with double incomes, the per capita disposable income in industrialized nations is less volatile. This directly affects a person's ability to spend money. High-end goods are now more accessible in developing nations due to rising purchasing power. As a result, increased disposable incomes in Pacific Rim nations like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - Growing instances of stress-related cases are the primary trend in the market. Some of the key elements impacting stress levels are money, family, employment, and personal health. Untreated stress can cause anxiety, irritation, hostility, lack of motivation or attention, restlessness, sorrow, or despair in many people. In addition to behavioral changes including angry outbursts, drug or alcohol misuse, overeating or undereating, social disengagement, and tobacco use, untreated stress can also lead to these behaviors. A person heals more quickly when they are in a new environment and take a break from their regular routine. As a result, cultural tourism businesses have more chances to attract visitors who are coming for health reasons. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat from natural disasters is the major challenge impeding market growth. A natural disaster can threaten the revenue of the tourism sector. Depending on the extent of the natural disaster, rebuilding and maintaining infrastructure could be a very time-consuming task. For instance, Japan's recovery following the earthquake and tsunami that occurred there in 2011 took approximately two years. Environmental catastrophes and political upheaval are two more dangers the tourism sector must deal with. Environmental disasters have a direct impact on agriculture, biodiversity, human health, and the tourism industry, and they require a 20–24 month recovery period. Hence, the long recovery period from natural disasters impacts market growth.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this cultural tourism market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cultural tourism market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cultural tourism market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cultural tourism market across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cultural tourism market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Helicopter Tourism Market by Type, Ownership, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The helicopter tourism market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 282.41 million. The increasing use of commercial helicopters is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as cost-intensive tours may impede the market growth.

Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market share is expected to increase by USD 24.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28%. One of the key factors driving growth in the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market is the increasing number of pubs and bars.

Cultural Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6600.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.68 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACE Cultural Tours Ltd, Aracari Travel, Classic Journeys LLC, Envoy Tours, Exodus Travels Ltd., G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Indigenous Tourism BC, Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Kudu Travel Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd, Myths and Mountains, Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, Tandem Travel OOD, Tauck Inc., Travel Leaders Group Holdings LLC, Travelogy India Pvt. Ltd., Wilderness Travel, and FROSCH International Travel LLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cultural tourism market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cultural tourism market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Domestic cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Domestic cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on International cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on International cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Service

7.3 Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Cultural eco-tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Cultural eco-tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Indigenous cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Indigenous cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Socio-cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Socio-cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ACE Cultural Tours Ltd

Exhibit 112: ACE Cultural Tours Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 113: ACE Cultural Tours Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: ACE Cultural Tours Ltd - Key offerings

12.4 Aracari Travel

Exhibit 115: Aracari Travel - Overview



Exhibit 116: Aracari Travel - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Aracari Travel - Key offerings

12.5 Classic Journeys LLC

Exhibit 118: Classic Journeys LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: Classic Journeys LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Classic Journeys LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Envoy Tours

Exhibit 121: Envoy Tours - Overview



Exhibit 122: Envoy Tours - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Envoy Tours - Key offerings

12.7 Exodus Travels Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Exodus Travels Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Exodus Travels Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Exodus Travels Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 FROSCH International Travel LLC

Exhibit 127: FROSCH International Travel LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: FROSCH International Travel LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 129: FROSCH International Travel LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: FROSCH International Travel LLC - Segment focus

12.9 G Adventures

Exhibit 131: G Adventures - Overview



Exhibit 132: G Adventures - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: G Adventures - Key offerings

12.10 Geographic Expeditions Inc.

Exhibit 134: Geographic Expeditions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Geographic Expeditions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Geographic Expeditions Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Indigenous Tourism BC

Exhibit 137: Indigenous Tourism BC - Overview



Exhibit 138: Indigenous Tourism BC - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Indigenous Tourism BC - Key offerings

12.12 Intrepid Group Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Intrepid Group Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Intrepid Group Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Intrepid Group Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Kudu Travel Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Kudu Travel Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Kudu Travel Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Kudu Travel Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Martin Randall Travel Ltd

Exhibit 146: Martin Randall Travel Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 147: Martin Randall Travel Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Martin Randall Travel Ltd - Key offerings

12.15 Odyssey World

Exhibit 149: Odyssey World - Overview



Exhibit 150: Odyssey World - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Odyssey World - Key offerings

12.16 Responsible Travel

Exhibit 152: Responsible Travel - Overview



Exhibit 153: Responsible Travel - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Responsible Travel - Key offerings

12.17 Travel Leaders Group Holdings LLC

Exhibit 155: Travel Leaders Group Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 156: Travel Leaders Group Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Travel Leaders Group Holdings LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio