Culturally Rich Offerings Highlight Value-Driven Escape to The Palm Beaches

LAKE WORTH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Although The Palm Beaches are known for luxury offerings, the area also offers a variety of cultural experiences for every type of traveler, including those seeking a value-driven getaway. With an assortment of cultural experiences, many of which cost $10 or less, the area has developed into one of the country's hottest cultural destinations. A sampling of current and upcoming must-see visits includes:

Cornell Art Museum – Delray Beach



Flora (Through Sept. 23)



"Flora" is an exhibition dedicated entirely to the beauty of springtime, flowers and new beginnings from 30 artists around the world. Highlights include an immersive, hanging-thread garden that guests can walk through, a larger-than-life dandelion atrium and a collaborative "enchanting garden" installation that includes a variety of sculptures. For more information, please visit www.oldschoolsquare.org/about/cornell-museum/.



Cost: $8/general admission; $5/senior or student with valid ID; free for children 12 & under, members and veterans

Clematis by Night – West Palm Beach



Since its creation 22 years ago, Clematis by Night has become a popular Thursday night tradition in Palm Beach County. Travelers can enjoy a free outdoor concert right on the West Palm Beach waterfront, as well as a variety of food and drink specials. Festivities take place 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, please visit www.wpb.org/clematis-by-night.

Society of the Four Arts – Palm Beach



Founded in 1936, the Society of the Four Arts is home to a selection of cultural offerings that include multiple botanical gardens, libraries, an auditorium and a gallery – all free of charge. Both the Four Arts Botanical Garden and The Philip Hulitar Sculpture Garden feature native flora suited for the balmy weather and a collection of renowned sculptures. The Gioconda and Joseph King Library contains more than 75,000 books, periodicals and audiobooks. Guests are encouraged to take books out to the gardens and enjoy the serenity. For more information, please visit www.fourarts.org.

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County – Lake Worth



Play with your Food! (Sept. 14 – Nov. 3): The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County presents "Play with your Food!" – a new exhibit that highlights the ways in which food brings people together from all walks of life. The exhibit features 21 local artists and will contain works of art in various mediums to display how food evokes feelings of comfort, tradition, and culture. This exhibition is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, please visit palmbeachculture.com/food.

Culture Lab – West Palm Beach



ASSEMBLAGE (free, through Aug. 31)



Get your camera ready – this new, interactive art museum in downtown West Palm Beach will make your #Instafollowers jealous. With works by artists around the world, guests will enjoy vibrant colors and ideas with interactive art and sound exhibits on multiple floors. Tour the second floor for a multi-channel sound art installation from artist Stephen Vitiello, whose work can also be found in the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum and others. ASSEMBLAGE features works by artists Ioanna Pantazopoulou (New York/Athens), Jennifer Steinkamp (Los Angeles) and local artists Amy Gross, Sarah Knouse and Phillip Estlund. For more information, please visit www.culturelabwpb.com.

Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum – Boca Raton

Town Hall Tour: Boca Raton's historic town hall has been a significant component of the local community since its opening in 1927. Visitors can enjoy a guided tour that includes a peek inside the vintage vaults used for tax collections as well as a timeline video of the town hall's progression. Tours cost $8 per person and are offered Monday through Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more details, please visit www.bocahistory.org/tours-history-museum

About Florida's Cultural Capital®



The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council's complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

