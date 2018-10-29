Culture, Coffee and Sports History Star in DESTINATION SCIENTOLOGY: Melbourne

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DESTINATION SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, announces a new episode featuring Melbourne, Australia, premiering Nov. 5, 2018.

DESTINATION SCIENTOLOGY airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

ABOUT DESTINATION SCIENTOLOGY: MELBOURNE

Melbourne is one of the world's most culturally diverse cities. It is also a city known for its coffee, food and as the sporting capital of the world. In Melbourne, sport is a religion that crosses all cultures and faiths and the Melbourne Church of Scientology sits on hallowed grounds for Australian Rules Football fans.

In the 1870s, Essendon Football Club's first game was played on this landmark site. This episode delves into the history of the property, which was faithfully restored by the church. It also highlights how so many individuals in this vibrant, bayside city have had their spirit restored through the programs offered within these walls. Viewers get a real sense of how the church is an integral part of this multicultural city, uniting people from diverse backgrounds and religions to create a true sense of community.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.TV and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

