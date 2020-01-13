Culture Icon Offset to Debut Capsule Collection at Paris Fashion Week

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ØPUS announces Kiari Kendrell Cephus, p/ka "Offset," is no stranger to the fashion scene. From sitting front row to hitting the runway, the 28 year-old Grammy nominee is rapidly making a name for himself as an emerging style icon. Offset is unlocking a new level of creativity in 2020 as he enters the world of design.

Offset will debut a ready-to-wear capsule collection for LAUNDERED WORKS CORP Fall/Winter 2020 menswear in collaboration with multi-faceted creative director Chaz A. Jordan and the visionary marketer behind Beats and Founder of Brand Management Firm ØPUS Brand Studios, Omar Johnson. Taking place on Thursday, January 16, 2020 during Paris Fashion Week (Men's), the debut show will be styled by In Style's stylist of the year, Law Roach.

Jordan is a 30 year-old Chicago native who also heads luxury streetwear brand IH NOM UH NIT, the brand that initially brought the two together. Their friendship soon turned into a business venture after Offset expressed interest in designing his own collection. ØPUS, the final piece of his dream team, was brought in to accelerate and amplify the concept.

While luxury brands are working to embrace "urban" artists more these days, the relationship between Hip-Hop and luxury has always been an imbalanced equity equation. This unique relationship represents a re-balancing of power, bringing together an unmatched trifecta of music, design and business built to pave the road to a New Luxury.

LAUNDERED WORKS CORP is a design studio that expresses its "apparel" by blending elements of luxury, contemporary and streetwear fashion. The brand was founded in Paris and products are manufactured in Los Angeles and Florence, Italy.

The entire Fall/Winter menswear collection is available for purchase following the runway show on January 16th, 2020 via launderedworkscorp.com .

Quote from Offset

"Designing my own clothes has been a fulfilling experience to express my love for fashion. My collection represents success from scratch, meaning starting from poverty was a part of my path to luxury. Never forget where you come from."

Quote from Chaz A. Jordan (Laundered Works Corp)

"The F/W 2020 collection serves as a visual and tangible representation of my life's work until now. The balance of my experiences and world travels over the past 10 years expressed through what we are defining as the new luxury ready-to-wear."

Quote from Omar Johnson (ØPUS )

"Both Offset and Chaz have unbelievable creative taste and the influence to seismically move culture. Partnering with them to build a fashion brand from the ground up is why we started ØPUS. They have the ability to understand what the community wants. We're here to build the business behind it."

Inspiration:

The inspiration behind this collection was a culmination of my travels and experiences during the past 10 years. From my time with the G.O.O.D. music team to my stints in Paris and Italy. The concepts that remained constant were simplicity and focusing on perfecting the details. This can be seen in the designs from our F/W 2020 menswear collection. Keeping to my favorite staples and silhouettes with the attention on material selection, fit and ease of styling. The collection features a neutral color palette of basics including classic t-shirts, sweatshirts and trousers to more formal two-piece suits and fur coats. We also incorporated a recycled cotton basics program into this collection. To complete the full look our team also worked closely with our Italian factories to design a line of accessories including: hats, footwear and a handbag.

