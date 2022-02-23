Culture Media Market to Reach USD 12.74 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.30% | The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global culture media market is expected to grow from USD 4.85 billion in 2020 to USD 12.74 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.30% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

The rising popularity of regenerative medicines across the globe is offering future opportunities in the global culture media market. The regenerative medicines are continuously in the spotlight, as these medicines promise to deliver therapies to replace the tissue or organ of the human body. These medicines are the upcoming treatment and are being used clinically around the world. Therefore, regenerative medicine offers enormous potential for the growth of culture media over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for dehydrated culture media owing to its widespread application in various industries is fuelling the growth of the market.

Culture media, also known as growth media, is a specific media that contains the growth nutrients for the development of microorganisms. It is available in various forms such as liquid, gel, and dehydrated powder in the market. The primary purpose of the culture media is to provide growth nutrients to the microorganisms. Some of the culture media components are growth-promoting factors, energy sources, carbon sources, vitamins, essential minerals, metals, etc.

The culture media market is experiencing high growth, owing to rising research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector. The rapid progress in oncology, regenerative medicines, stems cells, and biologics have increased the demand for culture media over the past few years. However, the high cost of the culture media and risk of contamination are primary factors that could hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Major players in the global culture media market are Avantor, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Caisson Laboratories Inc, General Electric Company, Lonza Group AG, Corning Incorporated, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Culture Technologies LLC, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hi Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and Merck & Co., Inc. among others. The key players of the global culture media market are majorly focusing on the adoption of various strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the strategies are product innovations, geographical expansion, new product launches, and forming a strong distribution network among others.

In June 2019 , Fujifilm Holdings Corporation announced that the company has opened the third manufacturing facility for the cell culture media, located in Tilburg, Netherlands . The company has also two other manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Japan .

, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation announced that the company has opened the third manufacturing facility for the cell culture media, located in Tilburg, . The company has also two other manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and . In March 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. announced the launch of the new Gibco Human Plasma-like Medium (HPLM). It is the first cell culture medium available in the market that mimics the metabolic profile of the human plasma. The new Gibco Human Plasma-like Medium (HPLM) is specifically designed for researchers to provide a realistic scenario of cell growth inside the human body.

The classical media segment accounted for the major market share and was valued at USD 2.60 billion in the year 2020

The type segment is divided into classical media, stem cell media, serum-free media, and others. The classical media segment accounted for the major market share and was valued at USD 2.60 billion in the year 2020. The classical media are low-cost compared to the other types of culture media, and therefore, their demand is high across the globe. It is increasingly being used for various types of cell lines.

The solid and semi-solid culture media segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period

The state segment includes liquid culture media and solid and semi-solid culture media. The solid and semi-solid culture media segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to the rising demand for dehydrated culture media powder due to its longer lifespan as compared to liquid culture media.

The cancer research segment held the largest market share of 32.56% in the year 2020

The application segment is divided into cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine & tissue engineering, stem cell technologies, drug discovery, and other applications. The cancer research segment held the largest market share of 32.56% in the year 2020. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of different types of cancers across the globe. Therefore, there are high research and development activities conducted by biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical companies to find effective treatment, which increases the need for culture media in the market.

The research laboratories segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.02% over the forecast period

The end-user segment is divided into the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institutes, research laboratories, and others. The research laboratories segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.02% over the forecast period. Rising research on various types of diseases and increasing interest in vaccine production are expected to drive the demand for culture media in the research laboratories over the forecast period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Culture Media Market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan India, Rest of APAC)

( , Japan India, Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil and Rest of South America )

( and Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The North America region dominated the global culture media market and was valued at USD 2.01 billion in the year 2020. The factors such as the presence of many manufacturers, technological advancement, mature healthcare sector, and high investment in the pharmaceutical industry are driving the demand for culture media in the North America region. In addition, the European region accounted for a significant market share in the global culture media market in the year 2020. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has pushed the demand for research and development activities for new treatments.

About the report:

The global culture media market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

