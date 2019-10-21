Cultured Meat Market - Global Long Term Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cultured Meat Market by Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, and Duck), End-Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot Dogs), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cultured meat market is estimated to be valued at USD 214 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 593 million by 2032, recording a CAGR of 15.7% from 2025 to 2032 in the normal scenario.



Cultured meat is a part of the emerging cellular agriculture technology. This technology involves developing animal-based products such as meat, eggs, and milk without the involvement of animals. Innovations in cellular agriculture are expected to boost the demand for cultured meat products in the future. However, the cultured meat technology is still in its R&D phase; companies engaged in this field claim that by 2021, the products will be available in the market.



North America is projected to lead the market due to high investments and the advanced technological platforms available at its disposal for R&D. JUST, Inc. is one of the key players in the cultured meat market. The growth of this market is attributed to the startups that are entering the cultured meat market, owing to the increasing number of investors, such as Cargill and Tyson Foods.



Since cultured meat is grown in the laboratory, it is a cost-intensive process, and hence, requires large investments to accelerate the R&D activities so that the products are commercialized in the market in the near future. Various other factors that are expected to drive the cultured meat market globally include the rising inclination toward animal welfare and environmental sustainability. However, the high cost involved with the production of cultured meat is expected to restrain market growth. In this report, the cultured meat market has been studied based on source, end-use, and region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Market For Cultured Meat, By Region, 2025 vs. 2032 (USD Million) (Normal Scenario)

4.3 Market For Cultured Meat, By End Use, 2025 vs. 2032 (USD Million) (Normal Scenario)

4.4 Europe: Market For Cultured Meat, By Source, 2021 (Normal Scenario)

4.5 Cultured Meat Market, By Key Country (Normal Scenario)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Alternative Protein

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Cellular Agriculture

5.2.1.3 Enhanced Food Safety

5.2.1.4 Investment By Key Industry Giants

5.2.1.5 Environmental Sustainability

5.2.1.6 Focus on Animal Welfare

5.2.1.7 Health Benefits

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Environment

5.2.2.2 High Setup Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Per Capita Meat Consumption and Imports in Emerging Southeast Asian Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Skepticism Among Consumers

5.2.4.2 Increased Demand for Plant-Based Protein



6 Market For Cultured Meat- Regulatory Scenario

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific



7 Market For Cultured Meat, By Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Poultry

7.2.1 High Demand From Quick-Service Restaurants is Driving the Demand for Cultured Poultry Meat Products

7.3 Pork

7.3.1 Increase in Demand From Restaurants

7.4 Beef

7.4.1 High Application in Burgers

7.5 Seafood

7.5.1 Increase in the Consumption of Fish Maw

7.6 Duck

7.6.1 High Availability in Supermarkets



8 Market For Cultured Meat, By End Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nuggets

8.2.1 High Demand for Poultry Meat Across the Globe is Projected to Drive the Market for Cultured Meat Nuggets

8.3 Burgers

8.3.1 Hamburgers Witness High Demand Among US Consumers

8.4 Meatballs

8.4.1 Memphis Meats Announced the Launch of Cultured Meat-Based Meatballs

8.5 Sausages

8.5.1 North America is Projected to Dominate the Market for Cultured Meat Sausages Due to their High Demand in the Region

8.6 Hot Dogs

8.6.1 Growth in the Retail Sector is Projected to Drive the Demand for Hot Dogs

8.7 Others



9 Market For Cultured Meat, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence



11 Company Profiles



Aleph Farms LTD.

Appleton Meats

Avant Meats Company Limited

Balletic Foods

Biofood Systems LTD.

Bluenalu, Inc.

Cell Farm FOOD Tech/Granja Celular S.A.

Cubiq Foods

Finless Foods Inc.

Fork & Goode

Future Meat Technologies LTD.

Higher Steaks

Integriculture Inc.

Just, Inc.

Kiran Meats

Lab Farm Foods

Meatable

Memphis Meats

Mission Barns

Mosa Meat

New Age Meats

Seafuture Sustainable Biotech

Shiok Meats

Supermeat

Wild Type

