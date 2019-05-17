CultureFest DMV Celebrates A Day of Culture at The National Harbor

OXEN HILL, Md., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CultureFest DMV is an international movement that celebrates food, music, fashion, and dance. On June 8, 2019, CultureFest DMV will kick-off its inaugural event at the National Harbor. Just minutes from the nation's capital, this festival will feature VIP cabanas, a fashion show, food court, craft village, interactive booths.

Celebrate culture through Food, Music, Art & Dance. CultureFest will kick-off June 8th, 2019

Performances will be influenced by the cultures of the Caribbean and African diaspora. Reggae and Soca icons such as Aidonia, Romain Virgo, Tanto Metro & Devonte, Patrice Roberts, Skinny Fabulous, along with Afrobeats sensation Timaya from Nigeria.

The mission of CultureFest DMV is to bring communities together through unifying concepts such as philanthropy, food and music. A portion of the festivals' proceeds will be dedicated to two organizations that are near and dear to our guests of honor, Dorothy Toran, Executive Producer of The NJ Housewives and The First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Mrs. Fatima Bio .

The New Hope Horizon Foundation has partnered with Mrs. Bio and the #HandsOffOurGirls campaign. This campaign will implement many programs and projects to assist the disadvantaged youth and women with attaining a formal education, so they will not be forced into early marriage and rape.

Dorothy Toran is a Brand Ambassador of The Lupus Foundation of America and a portion of the proceeds will assist in raising funds to support the Lupus Foundation of America's Stem Cell Research Project to improve the quality of life for people living with Lupus. In honor of her sister, Dorothy is carrying the torch to shed light on Lupus and it's affects the African Diaspora.

"It was important to curate a festival this size and scale to have non-profit partners to work with as well. It's a two-way street of reciprocity and we're excited to work with both The Lupus Foundation of America/Color Me Happy & The New Horizon Foundation #HandsOffOurGirls initiatives," says Freka Scott, CultureFest CO-Founder.

Sponsors include but Yelp, A thousand Words Photobooth, Shinju Wiskey, E Server Wine, Art of Noize Art Gallery, Judy's Island Grill and more.

"We created CultureFest because we wanted to bring a high-end festival experience to people from all walks of life across our diverse communities. Being in the small business sector we were able to see it from two vantage points as a business as well as a patron.," says Lawrence Cox, CultureFest Founder.



