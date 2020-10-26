Culturelle® Probiotics Breaks into the Gummies Industry

CROMWELL, Conn., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Culturelle®, the most trusted brand of probioticsø, has released adult and kids probiotic gummies. Culturelle® Probiotic Gummies contain Bacillus subtilis DE111®, a new scientifically-studied probiotic strain to the brand that supports a healthy digestive system*. The new gummies allow for easier and more fun daily probiotic consumption for the whole family.

A clinical trial has shown that Bacillus subtilis DE111® significantly improved gastrointestinal discomfort and increased the frequency of normal stools in individuals experiencing occasional constipation and/or diarrhea.1 The Adult Gummies contain 3 billion colony forming units (CFUs) of Bacillus subtilis DE111® and 2 grams of dietary fiber per serving, while the Kids Gummies contain 1.5 billion CFUs of Bacillus subtilis DE111® and less than 1 gram of dietary fiber per serving.

Unlike many gummies, Culturelle® Probiotic Gummies are vegan, using pectin instead of gelatin, and use real sugar, containing less than 1 gram of sugar per gummy. Additionally, they are gluten free, non-GMO, dairy-free^ and contain no sugary coating.

"When developing a new product, we look to translate proven science into formulas that deliver efficacious health benefits. So, our team has spent a lot of time formulating these gummies to both taste delicious and equally uphold the highest quality, safety and efficacy standards. We wanted to make sure our gummies checked off all these boxes," noted Eric Bianco, Culturelle® Brand Manager.

Culturelle® Gummies are available now at a number of retailers, with a suggested retail price starting at $17.98 for Adult and $19.52 for Kids.

About Culturelle® Probiotics

Culturelle® is a leading probiotic brand focused on supporting the digestive and immune health of families worldwide. Its portfolio of products covers the needs of families from infants to adults. Using only ingredients that pass the highest standards of testing, Culturelle® products contain probiotic strains that have been thoroughly researched, such as Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, which has over 30 years of scientific research and over 200 clinical studies.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



øBased on the 2019 BrandSpark American Shopper Study. ^While there are no dairy-derived ingredients in the product, it is produced in a facility that also handles dairy ingredients. Culturelle® is distributed by i-Health, Inc. Culturelle® is a trademark of DSM. © i-Health, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved. DE111® is a trademark of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Inc.







1 Cuentas, A., et al. The effect of Bacillus subtilis DE111® on the daily BM profile for people with occasional gastrointestinal irregularity. J Prob & Health. 2017;5(4):1000189

