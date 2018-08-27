Culver's Skill for Amazon Alexa Launches

To discover which flavor is being served at their nearest Culver's location, all guests have to do after enabling the skill is say, "Alexa, ask Culver's what is the Flavor of the Day." Guests can also find out which flavor is available at a specific Culver's location and discover which locations are serving their favorite flavor.

"According to independent research, about 39 million Americans own smart speakers, like Amazon Echo, and the use of voice search is on the rise," said Julie Fussner, vice president of marketing for Culver's. "The Culver's skill for Amazon Alexa updates our Flavor of the Day program and helps our guests more easily enjoy their favorite flavors."

Every day, in addition to Vanilla and Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard, each Culver's restaurant offers a special flavor, such as Caramel Chocolate Pecan, Cookie Dough Craving and Double Strawberry. The Flavor of the Day program has been a part of Culver's menu since the very first restaurant opened in 1984. The Culver's skill for Amazon Alexa makes it easy for guests to keep tabs on Culver's more than 50 Flavors of the Day.

Visit culvers.com/delicious-perks for more information and to enable the Culver's skill for Amazon Alexa.

About Culver's:

For over 30 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers more than 650 family-owned and operated restaurants in 24 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen, beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers

