Cumberland Farms Introduces First Farmhouse Fresh To Go™ Restaurant Concept In Westborough, Massachusetts

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Farms , a leading convenience, coffee and gasoline retailer that operates nearly 600 retail locations across the Northeast and Florida, today announced the opening of its first Farmhouse Fresh To Go™ store in Westborough, Massachusetts. Located inside the Cumberland Farms store at 55 East Main Street, the new concept is a "store within a store" inspired by a traditional European bakery-café and offers a wide variety of freshly made sandwiches, bakery products and specialty coffee. The company plans to roll out Farmhouse Fresh To Go™ to several Cumberland Farms locations across New England by the end of the year.

"We are committed to meeting the needs of our guests and recognize their increased demand for fresh, high quality prepared food," said George Fournier, President of EG America. "We are excited to launch Cumberland Farms' first-ever Farmhouse Fresh To Go store in the hometown of our headquarters and look forward to bringing Farmhouse Fresh To Go and its delicious menu to additional communities this year."

The Farmhouse Fresh To Go™ menu features a wide selection of handmade sandwiches and wraps made daily with freshly-baked bread, as well as bakery products made from premium, quality ingredients. The menu also includes Paninis, Pasties (traditional meat pies), pizza, muffins, cookies and specialty coffee drinks. All products are prepared each morning in the on premise kitchen to ensure freshness and quality. Farmhouse Fresh To Go™ is open Monday through Friday from 6:00am to 6:00pm and from 6:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on Cumberland Farms' Farmhouse Fresh To Go, visit www.fhfreshtogo.com

About Cumberland Farms:

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people on the go every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Today, Cumberland Farms continues to reflect the values it was built upon: providing fast, friendly service to customers by providing the best possible products at affordable prices. Whether you're buying a hot or iced cup of Farmhouse Blend Coffee, stopping for a slice of pizza, or filling the gas tank, convenience and customer service is key. Cumberland Farms also has a long heritage of giving back to the communities where it operates, from feeding the hungry to supporting local sports teams and fundraising. For more information, please visit us at http://www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cumberlandfarms .

About EG Group:

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer.

EG Group entered the US market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger C-Stores in April of 2018. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions.

EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 stores, in 9 countries with over 35,000 associates.

The business is regularly recognized for innovation and investment in convenience retail assets, the employees and the systems. Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, Founders and co-CEO's, EG Group, were jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

Further information is available at www.eurogarages.com .

