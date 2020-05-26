Cumberland Farms Launches Curbside Pickup At New Concept Stores Across Massachusetts

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Farms, a leading coffee, gas and convenience retailer and a member of the EG America family, today announced the launch of curbside pickup via its SmartPay RewardsSM app at all New Concept stores across Massachusetts. Available daily between the hours of 6:00am-9:00pm, guests can now order everyday essentials and hot food including pizza, to be delivered to their vehicle curbside or at the pump while they fill up on gas.

"Curbside pickup provides our guests a convenient, seamless and contactless way to shop for their everyday needs," said George Fournier, President of EG America. "We hope that this service helps make life a little bit easier for our guests as we all return to a new normal."

Guests must have the latest version of the SmartPay Rewards app in order to use curbside pickup. After selecting the "Curbside Pickup" tile on the home screen, users then complete their order and receive a push notification and email when the order is ready for pickup. SmartPay Rewards is free to download and free to use, and members save 10 cents on every gallon of gas when used at the pump, in addition to earning other rewards.

For more information on Cumberland Farms' curbside pickup offerings, visit https://www.smartpayrewards.com/curbside.html . For additional information on SmartPay Rewards, visit https://www.smartpayrewards.com or download it via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people on the go every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Today, Cumberland Farms continues to reflect the values it was built upon: providing fast, friendly service to customers by providing the best possible products at affordable prices. Whether you're buying a hot or iced cup of Farmhouse Blend Coffee, stopping for a slice of pizza, or filling the gas tank, convenience and customer service is key. Cumberland Farms also has a long heritage of giving back to the communities where it operates, from feeding the hungry to supporting local sports teams and fundraising. For more information, please visit us at http://www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cumberlandfarms .

About EG Group:

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer.

EG Group entered the US market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger C-Stores in April of 2018. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions.

EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 stores, in 9 countries with over 35,000 associates.

The business is regularly recognized for innovation and investment in convenience retail assets, the employees and the systems. Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, Founders and co-CEO's, EG Group, were jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

Further information is available at www.eurogarages.com .

