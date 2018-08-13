Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Senior Executive

Dr. Haeberle joins Cumberland from Amgen Inc., the world's largest biopharmaceutical company, where he held a series of director-level clinical development roles, including development clinical director. At Amgen, he led clinical development initiatives and was responsible for innovating and increasing the overall efficiency of Amgen's cardiovascular portfolio. While a member of the cardiovascular therapeutic area, he oversaw multiple large international phase III studies and participated in the submission leading to the FDA approval of Repatha®, an antibody designed to treat hyperlipidemia (very high cholesterol levels).

Before Amgen, Haeberle was senior manager, clinical development at Baxter Healthcare Corporation, where he led post-approval clinical activities for Baxter's Alpha-1 Protease Inhibitor franchise, encompassing the brands Aralast® and Glassia®, used in the treatment of lung disease. He was a clinical representative for the approval submission of Baxter's immunodeficiency brand HyQVIA® (immune globulin with hyaluronidase) and a subject matter expert for the acquisitions business development team.

Haeberle also held several significant positions, such as associate director, clinical operations and regulatory affairs, in biotech startups and government. He has managed clinical development, regulatory activities and the overall program for an NIH government contract totaling greater than $65 million. He served as a captain in the United States Army's Medical Service Corps, where he managed the development of IV Artesunate for the treatment of severe and complicated malaria.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Adam to our product development team," said A.J. Kazimi, CEO of Cumberland. "Adam is uniquely qualified to help deliver on our exciting pipeline, and brings extensive experience in clinical development, which will be key to our company's continued success."

Haeberle earned his bachelor's degree in biology from Johns Hopkins University and a doctorate in neuroscience with a concentration in cell and molecular biology from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. He most recently completed a master's degree in business administration from Pepperdine University.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of high-quality prescription brands to improve patient care. The Company develops, acquires, and commercializes brands for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology market segments.

The Company's portfolio of FDA approved brands includes:

Acetadote ® ( acetylcysteine ) Injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning;

( ) Injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor ® ( ibuprofen ) Injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;

( ) Injection, for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose ® ( lactulose ) for Oral Solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation;

( ) for Oral Solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox ® -Pak , ( omeprazole, clarithromycin, amoxicillin ) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori ( H. pylori ) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease;

, ( ) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori ( ) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol ® ( conivaptan ) Injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia;

( ) Injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Ethyol ® (amifostine) Injection, for the reduction of xerostomia (dry mouth) in patients undergoing post-operative radiation treatment for head and neck cancer and the renal toxicity associated with the administration of cisplatin in patients with advanced ovarian cancer;

Injection, for the reduction of xerostomia (dry mouth) in patients undergoing post-operative radiation treatment for head and neck cancer and the renal toxicity associated with the administration of cisplatin in patients with advanced ovarian cancer; Totect® (dexrazoxane hydrochloride) Injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy in case of extravasation (drug leakage from the bloodstream into the tissues).

Cumberland's pipeline of product candidates includes:

Hepatoren ® ( ifetroban ) Injection, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of critically ill patients suffering from liver and kidney failure associated with hepatorenal syndrome ("HRS");

( ) Injection, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of critically ill patients suffering from liver and kidney failure associated with hepatorenal syndrome ("HRS"); Boxaban ® (ifetroban) Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of asthma patients with aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease ("AERD");

Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of asthma patients with aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease ("AERD"); Vasculan ® (ifetroban) Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of patients with the systemic sclerosis (SSc) form of autoimmune disease;

Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of patients with the systemic sclerosis (SSc) form of autoimmune disease; Portaban ® (ifetroban) Injection and Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of patients with portal hypertension associated with liver disease;

Injection and Oral Capsules, a Phase II candidate for the treatment of patients with portal hypertension associated with liver disease; RediTrex™ (methotrexate) Injection, an approval submission candidate for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis.

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing instructions, please visit the individual product websites, links to which can be found on the Company's website www.cumberlandpharma.com.

