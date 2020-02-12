Cummins Expands Range of Ignition-protected Marine Generators

"Today's boaters expect to be safer and more comfortable than ever before when they are on the water," said Jennifer McQuilken, marine marketing communications leader for Cummins. "As more technology is added to a vessel, there is an immediate need for safe, dependable marine power — this is where Cummins Onan marine generators are up to the task."

Cummins offers a complete range of marine generators, with Onan models from 4kW to 65kW and auxiliary power supply for superyachts and commercial vessels up to 3132kW. The ignition-protected models supply safer auxiliary power to a vessel with gasoline propulsion engines while meeting U.S. Coast Guard 33 CFR 183 requirements. The entire Cummins Onan generator line uses sound shields and an optimized mounting system to lower sound and vibration, resulting in a more comfortable boating experience for those aboard.

The 9kW model will be available to preview at the Miami Boat Show (booth F518) and the 13.5kW will be on display at the Miami Yacht Show (booth 222), both taking place February 13–17. The new generators will be in full production by fall 2020. Stop by our booth or visit our website to learn more about Cummins' expanding range of Onan marine generators.

About Cummins Marine

As a world-leader in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment, Cummins continuously brings innovative solutions to marine applications. Cummins marine engines and marine generators provide power to boats of all sizes around the world. You can find them in recreational center consoles, day cruisers, sailboats and sportfishers, as well as commercial workboats, ferries, tugs, and offshore supply vessels. Cummins has led the way in power generation for the last 100 years, and are committed to the Next Generation of Power for the next 100 years.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. is a global technology company designing, manufacturing, distributing and servicing a broad portfolio of reliable, clean power solutions; including diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric and other alternative solutions. Established in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), Cummins serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories around the world. More information can be found at www.cummins.com/alwayson.

