Cumulus District Emerges At The Nexus Of Jefferson And La Cienega, L.A.'s Hottest New Neighborhood

Cumulus District is truly a perfect place to call home, an urban mecca suited to every mood. Its 31-story high-rise tower includes 300 state-of-the-art apartments with spectacular city and ocean views that range from studios to penthouse residences. The tower is complimented by a seven-story mid-rise building adding 910 additional apartments (1,210 units in all). Cumulus is poised to become the epicenter of a creative micro-neighborhood, setting the new standard of urban living and community connectivity.

With Amazon, Apple and Sony studios just blocks away, and Playa Vista's Silicon Beach corporate campuses (Google, IMAX, YouTube, etc.) a quick commute, the Cumulus District incorporates everything that today's trendsetters and thought leaders look for in a modern environment.

From the convivial Zocalo, a one-acre central park that connects the two residential buildings, to numerous clubhouses, co-working spaces, spas and outdoor pools, a sky deck and 24-hour fitness center, Cumulus District is a place that residents will find hard to leave. Add in entertainment and media rooms, a pet run and grooming areas and – of course – private underground parking for residents, along with a massive flagship Whole Foods grocery store, and 50,000 square-feet of retail space designed to attract plenty of restaurants, bars, boutiques, fitness studios and everyday conveniences, staying home takes on a whole new meaning at Cumulus.

In a nod to the destination's historic location – the former Cumulus Media broadcast site – the district will even boast a recording studio on property for residents and local partners, to keep the legacy of entertainment and media thriving in the neighborhood.

"From the start of this project, our goal was to build an urban locale rooted in community and the rich history of the neighborhood, yet designed with today's modernity and conscious living in mind," said Carmel Partners. "The launch of the Cumulus District comes at an exciting time as Culver City and West Adams go through a renaissance with the dramatic influx of some of the world's fastest growing tech, media and entertainment companies. That's why we believe that Cumulus brings more than just a place of residence to this perfectly situated neighborhood; it is poised to be a vibrant center for creativity, collaboration and innovation."

Ideally positioned alongside the Expo Line Metro light-rail station and just two stops from the highly anticipated Crenshaw/LAX line opening in 2020, Cumulus District is designed for the environmentally conscious citizen. This transit-oriented development redefines the perception of L.A. living through an accessible environment that inspires pedestrian activity, biking and eco-friendly commuting opportunities.

Cumulus is located at 3333 S La Cienega and Jefferson boulevards in L.A. Leasing of the high-rise tower residences is anticipated to begin June 2020 with move-ins expected in Fall 2020.

For Retail Leasing

CBRE's Timothy L. Bower and Zachary Card are leading the retail leasing efforts for Cumulus and can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected] .

For Residential Leasing

The Leasing Gallery for the luxury tower apartments will open in early Summer 2020, for further information and leasing inquiries contact [email protected] .

About Cumulus District

Cumulus District is a transit-oriented, living and retail destination in Los Angeles, developed by Carmel Partners. The thoughtfully-designed 11-acre community is rich with amenities and set in an unmatched location: positioned between the beach and downtown LA, connecting the Culver City and West Adams communities. Cumulus represents a paradigm shift for LA-living built on the pillars of accessibility, creative community, and an enhanced quality of life. The destination features a seven-story mid-rise building and a 31-story high-rise tower, along with a one-acre public park surrounded by 100,000 square feet of retail space. Founded at the former site of Cumulus Media radio broadcast station, Cumulus' design celebrates community and the neighborhood's rich history. It features co-working spaces, clubhouses, spas and outdoor pools, fitness center, skydeck, recording studio, and abundant private parking. Additionally, there are entertainment and media rooms along with spaces to lounge, dine, and enjoy with pets. For more information please visit www.cumulusdistrict.com

About Carmel Partners

Founded in 1996, Carmel Partners is one of the nation's leading specialists in real estate investment management, focusing on U.S. multifamily development and construction, and opportunistically, debt. Carmel seeks superior risk-adjusted returns across varying market cycles, executed through its vertically integrated platform in supply-constrained, high barrier-to-entry markets in the U.S. Since the firm's founding, Carmel has bought and renovated or developed, or is in the process of renovating or developing, more than 43,000 apartment units with an estimated value in excess of $13.5 billion. Headquartered in San Francisco, Carmel has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Denver and Washington, D.C. For more information please visit www.carmelpartners.com .

Media Contact

Ballantines PR

(310)454-3080

[email protected]

SOURCE Carmel Partners

Related Links

http://www.carmelpartners.com

