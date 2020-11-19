CUMULUS MEDIA Unveils PROJECT SHINE

PROJECT SHINE encourages Cumulus' hundreds of millions of listeners to visit local station websites to instantly connect with VolunteerMatch's powerful search engine and database and find local volunteer opportunities. The campaign was produced by Cumulus, with support from production company Benztown and McVay Media .

PROJECT SHINE is an evergreen campaign that will inspire local acts of service and human connection in a world that has seen its share of challenges. VolunteerMatch serves over 130,000 participating nonprofits, 150 network partners, and 1.3 million annual website visitors. There are currently 3.2 million volunteers needed by non-profits organizations on VolunteerMatch -- with over 700,000 of those openings for virtual volunteers, and many postings for safely-distanced activities.

Brian Philips, EVP, Content & Audience, CUMULUS MEDIA, said: "PROJECT SHINE serves as a conduit for human connection. We make it easy for good people to connect with great causes through VolunteerMatch. In every town, in every corner of America, some darkness subsides, and a new ray of light appears. Through service, we help ourselves and the whole world is better for it."

Philips noted: "We thank our friend Ed Roland and Collective Soul, whose timeless song "Shine" was the inspiration for this project. Ed's exciting new version elevates PROJECT SHINE and brings fresh light to a nation in need."

Ed Roland, Founder and Lead Vocalist, Collective Soul, commented: "When I was 12 years old, my father told me that one day, there will be no city lines, no county lines, no state lines, or even country lines – there will only be humankind. VolunteerMatch is a program that connects all of us to work together and make a positive impact for the greater good. I want to thank Brian Philips and everyone at Cumulus for allowing us to be a part of PROJECT SHINE. Together we can make a difference."

Laura Plato, Chief Solutions Officer, VolunteerMatch, remarked: "VolunteerMatch is honored to join forces with CUMULUS MEDIA to help everyone find a way to lend a hand in their local community -- and virtually across America – through PROJECT SHINE. We're huge believers in the power of both volunteer service and music to uplift, inspire, and heal. And we're excited to see volunteers unite in support of our nation's nonprofits."

Visit: https://www.cumulusmedia.com/shine/ to connect to a nonprofit you love through PROJECT SHINE and to hear Collective Soul's new version of "Shine".

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 422 owned-and-operated stations across 87 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the Masters, the Olympics, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 8,000 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through on-air and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information, visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About Collective Soul

Formed in Stockbridge, GA in 1992 amid the rise of the grunge music scene, Collective Soul put their own spin on the genre, injecting influences of Southern hard rock and soul. The five-piece band signed their first major record deal just one year later, following the massive success of their single "Shine." Though their debut, Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid, was culled primarily from demo recordings, the album went double-platinum. Seemingly overnight, Ed Roland (founder and lead vocals), Ross Childress (lead guitarist, backing vocals), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Will Turpin (bass, backing vocals), and Shane Evans (drums) were skyrocketed into international stardom. In August 2020, Craft Recordings announced a 25th anniversary reissue of Collective Soul's acclaimed self-titled triple platinum sophomore album. Affectionately referred to as "The Blue Album", Collective Soul would go on to become the highest-selling title of their career. Coming off their 2019 tour, which marked their 25th anniversary and served to promote their latest full-length Blood, Collective Soul wasted no time getting back into the studio for their 2020 four-track EP titled Half & Half. The EP is a short and sweet taste of classic Collective Soul originals split with two never recorded tributes to R.E.M. and Neil Young. For more information, visit: www.collectivesoul.com.

About VolunteerMatch

Founded in 1998, VolunteerMatch is the most effective way to recruit highly qualified volunteers for nonprofits. We are the largest nonprofit network in the world with the most nonprofits and volunteer opportunities. We believe everyone should have the chance to make a difference. That's why we make it easy for good people and good causes to connect. We've connected millions of people with great places to volunteer and helped tens of thousands of organizations better leverage volunteers to create real impact. For more information, visit: www.volunteermatch.org.

