Cumulus Podcast Network's Just Getting Started With Rich Eisen To Feature Special Fall 2021 Series "Voices Of Football"

Now Live: Al Michaels – From Sun Devil to Sunday Night Football September 15: Joe Buck – I'd Rather Be Working September 22: Erin Andrews – Thrown into the Deep End September 29: Kevin Harlan – A Life Full of Sports October 7: Jim Nantz – It's Not a Big Deal October 14: Michael Strahan – To Be Announced

About Just Getting Started with Rich Eisen

Veteran sports broadcaster Rich Eisen is back with Season 2 of Just Getting Started. Rich sits down with the biggest voices in professional football. Al Michaels, Joe Buck, Erin Andrews and many others. Get a glimpse into their routines. Hear fresh stories about their lives and discover how they succeeded in their careers. New episodes will drop every Wednesday.

About Rich Eisen

In addition to Just Getting Started, Eisen also hosts The Rich Eisen Show for the CUMULUS Podcast Network as well as the pregame and halftime shows for CUMULUS MEDIA's Westwood One Monday Night Football broadcasts. The Emmy-nominated broadcaster also hosts The Rich Eisen Show on Peacock TV, which airs weekdays from noon-3PM ET. This summer, Eisen hosted Tokyo Gold for Peacock TV, recapping the biggest stories and highlights from the Olympics. He continues to be the signature host of the NFL Network, where he was hired as the network's first on-air talent in the summer of 2003. Prior to joining NFL Network, Eisen spent eight years at ESPN, where, as one of the network's most visible personalities, he hosted SportsCenter alongside Stuart Scott, as well as a variety of other high-profile assignments.

