CUNA Mutual Group Launches Acceleration® Experience Platform to Help Strengthen and Innovate Advisor Practices

MADISON, Wis., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUNA Mutual Group announced today the digital launch of Acceleration®, a value-add program designed to help appointed advisors strengthen their client relationships and grow their practices to best meet their evolving financial planning needs.

The Acceleration® program is a professional development and education toolkit available to advisors through CUNA Mutual Group annuities' sales support team. The digital experience platform provides a video overview of the program and six modules, spotlighting topics including:

Seminar marketing

In-branch referrals

Client referrals

Behavioral finance in action

Maximizing client relationships

Setting your social media strategy

Acceleration will add to CUNA Mutual Group's growing suite of easily accessible tools and resources developed to help advisors and broker-dealers apply a values-based approach to financial planning. In March 2020, the company also launched its Elevate™ Advanced Planning Resources program to offer advisors consultation services and an expansive technical strategies content library, followed soon after by the introduction of a new digital version of the Behavior Finance Advice (BFA™) advisor tools in October.

"We're immensely proud of Acceleration® and how quickly and strategically we've been able to grow our value-add resources over the past year," said Martin Powell, Vice President, Head of Annuities D istribution at CUNA Mutual Group. "The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges for financial advisors and broker-dealers, and we're committed to providing them with innovative, cutting edge tools and resources to help them guide their clients through this difficult environment and build a more secure financial future."

About CUNA Mutual Group:

With roots in the financial institution space, CUNA Mutual Group offers innovative products that help take the risk out of retirement. Dedicated to understanding the needs of advisors and the clients they serve; we work in new ways to reduce the complexity and fear of financial planning. Our annuities are designed to help meet accumulation, income and legacy planning needs, while providing stability, accessibility and a high level of support to help investors achieve financial security. Learn more at cmannuities.com.

Built on the principle of "people helping people," CUNA Mutual Group is a financially strong insurance, investment and financial services company that believes a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. Through our company culture, community engagement, and products and solutions, we are working to create a more equitable financial system that helps to improve the lives of those we serve and our society. For more information, visit cunamutual.com

CUNA Mutual Group is the marketing name for CUNA Mutual Holding Company, a mutual insurance holding company, its subsidiaries and affiliates. Annuities are issued by CMFG Life Insurance Company (CMFG Life) and MEMBERS Life Insurance Company (MEMBERS Life) and distributed by their affiliate, CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a registered broker/dealer and investment advisor, 2000 Heritage Way, Waverly, IA, 50677. CMFG Life and MEMBERS Life are stock insurance companies. MEMBERS® is a registered trademark of CMFG Life Insurance Company. Investment and insurance products are not federally insured, may involve investment risk, may lose value and are not obligations of or guaranteed by any depository or lending institution. All contracts and forms may vary by state and may not be available in all states or through all broker/dealers.

