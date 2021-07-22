CUNA Mutual Group Launches ZoneChoice™ Registered Index-Linked Annuity

MADISON, Wis., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUNA Mutual Group, a leading insurance and financial services company, announced today the launch of the new ZoneChoice Annuity, a registered index-linked annuity, issued by MEMBERS Life Insurance Company. This new product will allow savers to personalize their investment strategy to meet their unique risk tolerance with the potential to deliver higher returns through varying market cycles along with valuable downside protection.

ZoneChoice lets retirement savers strike their ideal balance between growth and protection with a choice of both floors (which provide a maximum loss in a down market) and buffers (which provide protection against losses up to a buffer). Consumers can personalize a comfort zone based on their individual needs to help with a financially secure retirement.



"This new offering is true to our core principles of simplicity, integrity and innovation," said David Hanzlik, Vice President, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, CUNA Mutual Group. "After the year we have had, people are seeking opportunities to mitigate their investing risk while maintaining the potential for upside growth. ZoneChoice presents the perfect balance for those clients."

ZoneChoice's investment indices include a new Barclays Risk Balanced Index which allocates between 50 US low volatility stocks and fixed income, and which was developed in partnership with CUNA Mutual Group specifically for ZoneChoice. It also offers the S&P 500 Index and a declared rate account that lets buyers lock in a pre-determined rate for one year.

For more information on ZoneChoice or any of CUNA Mutual Group's annuities, please contact the CUNA Mutual Group Annuities sales desk: 1-877-345.GROW (4769), Option 1 or visit www.SmartRiskControl.com/ZoneChoice. Visit Indices.Barclays/RB10 for more information about the Barclays Risk Balanced Index.

About CUNA Mutual Group

Built on the principle of "people helping people," CUNA Mutual Group is a financially strong insurance, investment and financial services company that believes a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. Through our company culture, community engagement, and products and solutions, we are working to create a more equitable financial system that helps to improve the lives of those we serve and our society. For more information, visit cunamutual.com/annuities.

Follow us on LinkedIn

Before investing, you should consider an annuity's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. The prospectus contains this and other information. Please read it carefully. To obtain a prospectus, contact your advisor, log on to cmannuities.com, or call 888.888.3940.

Annuities are long-term insurance products designed for retirement purposes. Many annuities offer four main features: (1) a selection of investment options, (2) tax-deferred earnings accumulation, (3) guaranteed lifetime payout options, and (4) death benefit options.

All guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of MEMBERS Life Insurance Company (MEMBERS Life) and do not extend to the performance of the underlying accounts which can fluctuate with changes in market conditions.

Annuity contract values, death benefits and other values fluctuate based on the performance of the investment options and may be worth more or less than your total purchase payment when surrendered. Withdrawals may be subject to surrender charges and may also be subject to an Interest Adjustment. The Interest Adjustment can have a positive or negative impact on contract values, depending on how interest rates have changed since the contract was issued. Surrender charges range from 0% to 9% during the initial index period. You may not invest directly in an index.



Neither Barclays Bank PLC (''BB PLC'') nor any of its affiliates (collectively 'Barclays') is the issuer or producer of Annuities and Barclays has no responsibilities, obligations or duties to policyholders. The Barclays Risk Balanced Index (the 'Index'), together with any Barclays indices that are components of the Index is owned by Barclays and, together with any component indices and index data, are licensed for use by CUNA Mutual Group as the issuer or producer of Annuities(the 'Issuer').

Barclays' only relationship with the Issuer in respect of the Barclays Risk Balanced Index is the licensing of the Index, which is administered, compiled and published by BB PLC in its role as the index sponsor (the 'Index Sponsor') without regard to the Issuer of Annuities or policyholders. Additionally, CUNA Mutual Group as issuer or producer of Annuities may for itself execute transaction(s) with Barclays in or relating to the Index in connection with annuities. Policyholders acquire Annuities from CUNA Mutual Group and policyholders neither acquire any interest in the Index nor enter into any relationship of any kind whatsoever with Barclays upon purchasing annuities. The Annuities are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Barclays and Barclays makes no representation regarding the advisability of Annuities or use of the Index or any data included therein. Barclays shall not be liable in any way to the Issuer, policyholders or to other third parties in respect of the use or accuracy of the Index or any data included therein.

CUNA Mutual Group is the marketing name for CUNA Mutual Holding Company, a mutual insurance holding company, its subsidiaries and affiliates. Annuities are issued by MEMBERS Life Insurance Company and distributed by their affiliate.

CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a registered broker/dealer and investment advisor, 2000 Heritage Way, Waverly, IA 50677. MEMBERS Life is a stock insurance company. Investment and insurance products are not federally insured, may involve investment risk, may lose value, and are not obligations of or guaranteed by any depository or lending institution. All contracts and forms may vary by state and may not be available in all states or through all broker/dealers.

Base policy forms 2020-VAIL, 2020-WVRSEND and 2020-VAIL(ID).

Corporate Headquarters: 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison WI 53701.



ZCA-3662660.1-0721-0823

SOURCE CUNA Mutual Group

Related Links

www.cunamutual.com

