CUNA Mutual Group Wins Accolades for Annuities Success

Industry Recognition from WealthManagement.com, ThinkAdvisor Accompany Recognition in Barron's Best Annuities List for Fourth Successive Year

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CUNA Mutual Group's dedication to improving retirement products, client service and company culture in the insurance and annuity space has earned them recognition from industry platforms. In 2022, the company received placements on Barron's Best Annuities for Income and Growth list for the fourth year in a row, a finalist nomination on WealthManagement.com's 2022 Wealthies Industry Awards for the first time and a finalist nomination on ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class for the second year in a row.

"It's rewarding to see our hard work across the annuities space acknowledged by top-tier publications for our market," said David Hanzlik, vice president of Annuity and Retirement Solutions at CUNA Mutual Group. "These wins are a true reflection of our team's dedication to improving retirement offerings for our customers and providing even better solutions during a time of volatility and uncertainty."

In Barron's Best Annuities feature, four CUNA Mutual Group annuity products, CUNA Mutual Group ZoneChoice™ Annuity, MEMBERS® Horizon II Annuity, MEMBERS® Future Income Annuity, and MEMBERS® Single Premium Immediate Annuity were ranked once again, while the CUNA Mutual Group Zone Income™ annuity was recognized for the first time. WealthManagement.com's 2022 Wealthies Industry Awards recognized the company for the first time as a winner in the Insurance Technology category for Elevate™– Advanced Planning Resources, an initiative that created new portals for advisors to provide job planning aids and resources. CUNA Mutual Group was also named as a finalist of ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Class of 2022 in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category for its efforts to expand diversity in the workplace and work with external partners to co-found the Coalition of Equity in Wholesaling. The Luminaries 2022 winners will be announced in November.

For more information on CUNA Mutual Group's annuities, visit cunamutual.com/annuities or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/cmannuities.

About the Recognitions

Barron's Top 100 Best Annuities recognizes products across different annuity categories based on contract terms. The Wealthies Industry Awards highlights individuals, organizations and companies that help financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients. The ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards names top-performing firms and individuals creating meaningful results for advisors in community impact; diversity, equity & inclusion; executive leadership; and thought leadership & education.

About CUNA Mutual Group

Built on the principle of "people helping people," CUNA Mutual Group is a financially strong insurance, investment and financial services company that believes a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. Through our company culture, community engagement, and products and solutions, we are working to create a more equitable financial system that helps to improve the lives of those we serve and our society. For more information, visit cunamutual.com.

CUNA Mutual Group Disclosure:

CUNA Mutual Group is the marketing name for CUNA Mutual Holding Company, a mutual insurance holding company, its subsidiaries and affiliates.

© CUNA Mutual Group 2022

