Cunard Announces 2021 Alaska and 2022 World & Exotics Voyages

2022 marks a special year in Cunard's history as it is the 100 th Anniversary of the line's first World Cruise when the American Express Company chartered Cunard's Laconia to sail the first continuous circumnavigation of the globe by a passenger liner, following in the path of Magellan's fleet four hundred years previously. Over the last century, the World Voyage has become the ultimate travel experience, and no other company has taken more passengers on world cruises than Cunard.

In early of 2022, Queen Victoria will continue Cunard's tradition of world cruising by operating a full westbound World Voyage that will travel over 37,600 nautical miles and visit 29 ports in 19 countries.

The iconic Queen Mary 2 will sail a new 71-night winter escape through the pristine beaches of the Caribbean and around the vibrant cities of South America. She will call at 17 ports in 14 countries with access to 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and a magnificent journey through the Chilean Fjords sailing around the bottom of the world at Cape Horn. Queen Mary 2 will also chart her first-ever Northern Lights voyage in Norway, offering guests the chance to see the elusive sights of the Aurora Borealis in the early spring.

Queen Elizabeth will embark on her Voyages of Discovery series with regionally-focused itineraries in Australia and Japan, ranging from seven to 23 nights. With six overnight calls and seven evenings in port, guests will have time to immerse themselves in exotic destinations and rich cultures.

In addition to the 2022 world & exotic voyages, Cunard has announced Queen Elizabeth's 2021 Alaska season from June through September which consists of seven roundtrip voyages from Vancouver or Victoria, ranging from 10-12 nights. The itineraries feature the region's highlight ports such as Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, as well as stunning scenic cruising in the narrow waterways of the Inside Passage offering up close views of glaciers, mountains, fjords and the UNESCO World Heritage site of Glacier Bay National Park.

"Cunard's ships will be at opposite ends of the earth for our 2022 world & Exotic voyages so guests can explore whichever part of the globe calls them," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Whether it's the legendary World Cruise on Queen Victoria, exotic sailings on Queen Elizabeth, or exploring South America on our flagship Queen Mary 2, guests can see the world in style, only on Cunard."

Cunard World Club members will be able to book exclusively beginning on December 18, 2019, and booking will open for the public on December 19, 2019.

Queen Mary 2

In 2022, Queen Mary 2 will embark on a new route, sailing to the Caribbean and South America, which can be taken as a roundtrip from Hamburg (73 nights), London (71 nights) or New York (55 nights) or a number of smaller segments. The voyage begins in January from Southampton with a Transatlantic Crossing to New York, then calls at a series of destinations in the eastern Caribbean. From there Queen Mary 2 will continue south to Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile, retracing the steps of famous explorers as she rounds Cape Horn and traverses the Magellan Straits and Beagle Channel. On her return north, the ship will stop at Rio de Janeiro, in time to celebrate the world-famous Carnival. She will call at additional Caribbean ports on her journey back to New York before Crossing the Atlantic to Southampton.

In late March, Queen Mary 2 will sail her first-ever Norway Northern Lights voyage, which features an extended call to Tromso above the Arctic Circle offering guests the opportunity to witness this awe-inspiring natural phenomenon.

Queen Mary 2's 2022 deployment features:

New Caribbean and South America Voyages

and South America Voyages Grand Voyages , by Cunard and Regions, by Cunard

, by Cunard and by Cunard 23 voyage combinations ranging from two to 73 nights

Over 30,700 nautical miles

17 ports in 14 countries

Two maiden calls in Sao Paulo, Brazil and Puerto Madryn, Argentina

and Puerto Madryn, Overnight stays in Montevideo, Uruguay and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

and Scenic Cruising around Cape Horn, through the Magellan Straights and Beagle Channel

12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria's World Voyage will be a classic Westbound circumnavigation through the Panama Canal which can be taken as a roundtrip from either Hamburg (112 nights) or London (108 nights). Her voyage will begin by crossing the Atlantic to Florida via Bermuda, followed by a trans-Panama segment. Queen Victoria will then cross the Pacific Ocean via Hawaii and Samoa to New Zealand and from there she will call in Sydney, Australia's Gold Coast and Great Barrier Reef before traveling to Hong Kong via Papa New Guinea and the Philippines. Following her Asia visit, she will return to London via Singapore, the Indian Ocean and South Africa.

Queen Victoria's 2022 deployment features:

The World Voyage , by Cunard

, by Cunard Grand Voyages , by Cunard and Regions, by Cunard

, by Cunard and by Cunard 25 voyage combinations ranging from two to 112 nights

Over 37,600 nautical miles

29 ports in 19 countries

Two maiden calls in Alotau and Kiriwina, Papa New Guinea

Overnight stays in San Francisco , Sydney , Hong Kong , Singapore and Cape Town

, , , and Scenic cruising through the Panama Canal

19 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Queen Elizabeth

From mid-November 2021 through early March 2022, Queen Elizabeth will spend time in Australia, operating three roundtrip voyages from Melbourne and five form Sydney covering the regions of South Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand. She will sail a new South Pacific Islands voyage featuring calls in Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia and will also offer "open-jaw" New Zealand voyages, traveling from Sydney to Auckland and the reverse.

At the end of the Australia season in March, Queen Elizabeth will travel north to Japan via Southeast Asia. The voyage will include a variety of exciting destinations such as Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Shanghai and a maiden call to Beijing.

From mid-April to early June, Queen Elizabeth will spend time in Japan with five nine-night and one seven-night roundtrip voyages and from Yokohama. The nine-night voyages will highlight the multi-faceted nature and deep cultural roots of Japan's main islands of Honshu, Kyushu and Hokkaido, as well as a southern Islands voyage that includes islands in the Okinawa archipelago and two Taiwanese port calls. These voyages are timed to take in the spectacular spring blooms across the region. The seven-night itinerary coincides with Golden week which is one of Japan's most popular holiday seasons.

Queen Elizabeth's 2022 deployment features:

Grand Voyages , by Cunard and Regions , by Cunard.

, by Cunard and , by Cunard. 59 voyage combinations ranging from two to 39 nights

Over 48,000 nautical miles

54 ports in 14 countries

Nine maiden calls in Eden, Australia ; Port Vila and Luganville, Vanuatu ; Lautoka and Suva, Fiji ; Noumea, New Caledonia ; Beijing, China ; Beppu and Sasebo, Japan

; and Luganville, ; Lautoka and ; Noumea, ; ; Beppu and Sasebo, Overnight stays in Auckland , Hobart, Singapore , Hong Kong , Shanghai and Beijing

, Hobart, , , and Scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park and Marlborough Sound, New Zealand

27 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

World Voyage Benefits

Those booking a Full World Voyage will receive the following benefits:

Welcome aboard reception

Services of a World Voyage concierge and use of private lounge

Unique commemorative gift

World Voyage cocktail parties

Shoreside event

Complimentary daily gratuities

Early Booking World Voyage Benefits (minimum 89 nights)

Guests traveling on a Full World Voyage booked by February 27, 2020, will receive a variety of exclusive benefits:

Onboard credit of up to $2,000 per stateroom

per stateroom Ground transfers (for Britannia cabins) and upgraded private transfers (in Grill Suites)

cabins) and upgraded private transfers (in Grill Suites) $300 discount off hotel per stateroom

discount off hotel per stateroom Complimentary Captain's Wine Collection (in Oceanview, Balcony and Grill Suites)

Complimentary Dining in the Verandah Steakhouse

Up to $500 discount off air per person (in Oceanview, Balcony); up to $1,000 discount on air per person (in Grill Suites)

Early Booking Benefits for Voyages 55 to 88 nights

Guests traveling on voyages 55 to 88 nights will receive an onboard credit up to $1,500 per stateroom and up to $1,000 discount off air per person when booked by February 27, 2020. Promo Code: ZEO, ZC

Early Booking Benefits for Voyages 21 to 54 nights

Guests traveling on voyages 21 to 54 nights will receive an onboard credit up to $1,500 per stateroom when booked by February 27, 2020. Promo Code: ZER

Early Booking Benefits for Voyages 7 to 20 nights (available on Queen Elizabeth)

Guests booked on voyages 7 to 20 nights will receive an onboard credit up to $800 per stateroom when booked by February 27, 2020. Promo Code: ZEQ

Grill Benefits

Guests booked in a Grill Suite on voyages seven nights or longer will receive free gratuities and free drinks. Promotion may not combine with other offers. Promo Code: ZED

Cunard World Club Member Savings

Members will receive up to $2,000 per person discount off launch fares, subject to availability. This discount applies on all cruises, for past guests only, until February 27, 2020. Not combinable with any other offers after the expiration date. Promo code: PA1.

Full details and terms about Cunard's 2022 Voyage Program can be found here.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, visit Cunard.com. For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

Media Assets

Cunard photography is available online at https://cunard.assetbank-server.com/

Email: press@cunard.com

Password: Cunard1

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, 661-753-1035, jchase@cunard.com

Maria Andriano, MGA Media Group, 212-251-1015, maria@mgamediagroup.com

SOURCE Cunard

Related Links

http://www.cunard.com

