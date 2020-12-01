Cunard Announces Organizational Changes to North American Operations

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise brand Cunard, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, announced today three key changes to senior leadership roles in its North American operation as part of the company's continued efforts to strengthen its position and best prepare for the resumption of cruising. Management changes include internal appointments to sales and marketing and customer service.

Jamie Paiko, currently senior director of marketing, has been appointed to vice president of sales, overseeing the Cunard national account managers and providing support to the regional sales directors and field sales team. She will also be responsible for Cunard's North American public relations efforts. During her role as senior director of marketing she worked closely with the sales team in supporting their efforts. Paiko is a 25-year veteran to the cruise industry, holding various roles at both Cunard and Princess Cruises. Her breadth of knowledge and experience within the organization is comprehensive, holding roles in marketing, customer service, market planning and direct marketing.

Nicole Knox, who holds the position of manager of advertising and marketing, has been promoted to director of marketing, where she will oversee all marketing efforts for North America including digital advertising, trade and consumer advertising, web, customer relationship management (CRM), direct mail and collateral. Knox joined the Cunard marketing team in 2005.

Expanding his role as director of pricing and demand for Cunard North America, Jeriel Lubaton will add management of the customer service team to his responsibilities. Lubaton oversees pricing and performance for Cunard North America and Asia. He also leads the revenue management team and handles global executive reporting and forecasting.

"Throughout its esteemed history, North America has been a cornerstone of Cunard's success," said Simon Palethorpe, Cunard president. "We plan on growing this ever more, including through our return to sailing in Alaska, and these three appointments will further strengthen our presence in North American market."

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, visit Cunard.com. For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

SOURCE Cunard

Related Links

https://www.cunard.com/en-us

