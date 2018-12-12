Cunard Announces Royal Line-up for Fourth Annual Transatlantic Fashion Week 2019

British milliner Stephen Jones OBE is considered one of the world's most influential milliners of the late 20 th and early 21 st centuries. Described by Vogue as the 'go-to man when it comes to making headline hats', he has worked with everyone from Diana, Princess of Wales to Mick Jagger and fashion greats including Vivienne Westwood. Stephen will showcase some of his most memorable pieces in two runway shows onboard and participate in a Q&A session.

Stephen Jones OBE commented, "I am delighted to be involved in Cunard's Transatlantic Fashion Week next summer, showing my hats on the most majestic ship in the world. I look forward to sharing my insights, tips and future trends to look out for, with my fellow shipmates on board."

Cunard will also be partnering with the Graduate Fashion Foundation, a non-profit organization which presents Graduate Fashion Week annually to celebrate the creativity of students and graduates within the industry. Previous winners of The Graduate Fashion Week awards include Stella McCartney and Christopher Bailey. Six graduates will be selected by the Graduate Fashion Foundation and Colin McDowell MBE and will have the opportunity to showcase pieces from their collections in a runway show during the voyage.

"Cunard's Transatlantic Fashion Week onboard Queen Mary 2 is a must-experience event," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP of Cunard North America. "It's one of our highest-rated sailings because guests get first-hand access to some of the biggest names in the industry."

Additional details on the industry leaders include:

Stuart Weitzman : An American shoe designer, entrepreneur and founder of his eponymous shoe company, Stuart Weitzman has designed footwear for Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and British royalty. Weitzman will delight guests with a display of his red-carpet shoes, participate in a Q&A and give an inspirational talk on his career.

: An American shoe designer, entrepreneur and founder of his eponymous shoe company, has designed footwear for Beyoncé, and British royalty. Weitzman will delight guests with a display of his red-carpet shoes, participate in a Q&A and give an inspirational talk on his career. Pat Cleveland : American fashion supermodel who initially attained success in the 1960s and 1970s, Pat was one of the first African-American models in the fashion industry to achieve prominence as a runway and print model. Pat will be participating in a Q&A about her five decades in fashion.

: American fashion supermodel who initially attained success in the 1960s and 1970s, Pat was one of the first African-American models in the fashion industry to achieve prominence as a runway and print model. Pat will be participating in a Q&A about her five decades in fashion. Colin McDowell MBE : The highly-respected fashion historian and style commentator returns for the fourth time to Cunard and will host interactive talks and workshops.

: The highly-respected fashion historian and style commentator returns for the fourth time to Cunard and will host interactive talks and workshops. Lindy Woodhead : Lindy, who worked in international fashion for over 25 years, is the author of War Paint and Mr Selfridge. She will be giving a talk on her career, participating in a Q&A and book signings.

: Lindy, who worked in international fashion for over 25 years, is the author of War Paint and Mr Selfridge. She will be giving a talk on her career, participating in a Q&A and book signings. Rosemarie Bravo CBE : During her career, Rosemarie has held leadership positions in several major fashion businesses and is now vice chairman at Burberry, of which she was CEO from 1997 to 2005. During this she signed top model Kate Moss and recruited the designer Christopher Bailey in 2001. Rosemarie will be participating in a Q&A.

: During her career, Rosemarie has held leadership positions in several major fashion businesses and is now vice chairman at Burberry, of which she was CEO from 1997 to 2005. During this she signed top model Kate Moss and recruited the designer Christopher Bailey in 2001. Rosemarie will be participating in a Q&A. Stanley Tucker : With over 40 years' experience in the luxury menswear business, Stanley joined Burberry in 1997 as SVP of Menswear Worldwide where he was instrumental in developing the menswear business. Stanley will host a men's styling workshop onboard and participate in a Q&A.

With over 40 years' experience in the luxury menswear business, Stanley joined Burberry in 1997 as SVP of Menswear Worldwide where he was instrumental in developing the menswear business. Stanley will host a men's styling workshop onboard and participate in a Q&A. STORM Model Agency: One of London's most sought-after modeling agencies, STORM will be returning to Transatlantic Fashion Week to strut their stuff in the onboard runway shows.

