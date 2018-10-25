Cunard Kicks Off Partnership with BAFTA LA at 2018 Britannia Awards

Cate Blanchett was awarded the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film presented by Cunard at the ceremony. Presenting the award was legendary Producer and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who has produced films such as "Lincoln," "The Sixth Sense" and "E.T. The Extra Terrestial." This year's awards also recognized Jim Carrey, Emilia Clarke, Damian Lewis, Kevin Feige and Steve McQueen.

Cunard is partnering with BAFTA LA as the organization's official luxury cruise partner; the line will participate as a sponsor in some of BAFTA LA's unique entertainment events and programming throughout 2019. In addition, Cunard will launch BAFTA LA Screenings Onboard as part of the brand's renowned Insights Program on their fleet of ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria.

"On behalf of Cunard, congratulations to Cate Blanchett on being awarded the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP of Cunard North America. "Over our 178 year history, we have sailed more celebrities across the Atlantic than any other company. We look forward to our partnership with BAFTA LA to offer special onboard programming and experiences for Cunard guests."

Cunard is no stranger to show business. From Elizabeth Taylor and Rita Hayworth to Wes Anderson and Tilda Swinton, many luminaries have sailed with the line over the years. Last December, flagship liner Queen Mary 2 hosted the first ever major film premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Greatest Showman" starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best World Cruise Itineraries' and 'Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2016 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

About BAFTA and BAFTA Los Angeles

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the U.K. and internationally. Through its Awards ceremonies and year-round program of learning events and initiatives – which includes workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures and mentoring schemes in the U.K., U.S. and Asia – BAFTA identifies and celebrates excellence, discovers, inspires and nurtures new talent, and enables learning and creative collaboration. For advice and inspiration from the best creative minds in working in film, games and television, visit www.bafta.org/guru. For more, visit www.bafta.org.

Founded in 1987, BAFTA Los Angeles serves as a bridge between the Hollywood and British production and entertainment business communities. Its commitment to professional and community education is at the heart of all activity, including an award-winning community outreach program, screenings, seminars, Q&As, scholarships for British students studying in the U.S., a Newcomers Program for emerging British talents working in the U.S., and a Heritage Archive project that preserves in-depth interviews with the industry's leading talents for future generations. BAFTA Los Angeles celebrates and promotes excellence through its annual Britannia Awards, Awards Season Film and Television Tea Parties and the Student Film Awards.

BAFTA Los Angeles is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation and relies on income from membership subscriptions, individual donations, trusts, foundations and corporate partnerships to support its ongoing work. www.bafta.org/losangeles

