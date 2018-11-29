Cunard Launches New Holistic Spa Concept: Mareel Wellness & Beauty

Mareel, meaning phosphorescence of the ocean, is taken from the ancient Norse language and speaks to the illuminating light and healing energy of the sea. The new brand will offer a holistic approach with an extended spa treatment menu of mineral-rich seawater and marine-based experiences as well as a redesign of the entire spa facility.

The new spa decor will bring to life the magic of the ocean in hues of blue, green and pale coral, creating a sanctuary of calm where guests can soak up the sea's transformational energy. New offerings on Queen Elizabeth include:

Couples suite for seaweed bathing rituals

Meditation room with acoustic resonance loungers

Redesigned multifunctional fitness center and studio space

Sound therapy facilities in every treatment room

The 'Ocean Discovery' will launch as the signature treatment featuring organic marine-based products from VOYA sustainably harvested in Western Ireland and designed to replenish and nourish the skin and body. An entire range of ocean inspired massage, body and alternative treatments will also launch and will complement the aqua therapy center harnessing the healing power of water. Treatment highlights include:

Taste the Ocean Full Body Experience

Organic Seaweed Leaf Wrap

Luminescence Massage

Age-Defying Restorative Facial

In addition, a new range of luxury products will be introduced, all selected to offer socially responsible production techniques with organic ingredients that are sustainably harvested, wild-picked, biodynamic and toxin-free including Red Flower, Shankara and Environ.

Mareel will also feature enhanced wellness experiences across the ship's daily activity program including stretch and daily meditation videos shown on stateroom TVs, wellness seminars, and outdoor dance and yoga classes.

"We are thrilled to debut our new collaboration with Canyon Ranch, Mareel Wellness & Beauty, onboard the recently enhanced Queen Elizabeth," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Cunard's first-ever, uniquely conceived spa concept will offer our discerning guests a new level of luxury wellness at sea - only on Cunard."

The new Mareel Wellness & Beauty experience is just one of the many enhancements on Queen Elizabeth during a two-week dry dock in Brest, France this past November. In addition to the new spa, many public spaces, bars and lounges have been updated and all Grill Suites and Britannia Staterooms have new carpets and soft furnishings. The Royal Court Theater had a complete technical overhaul; the Royal Arcade has been enhanced to offer an elevated shopping experience; and the outdoor decks have new furniture with a new layout on the Sun Deck.

Queen Elizabeth will embark on a banner year in 2019, setting sail on January 3 from Southampton to Australia via Cape Town, South Africa, then travel to Japan for April voyages exploring the cultural delights of the islands. On May 5, she will start a transpacific voyage to relocate to Alaska for a maiden season until June 30, 2019. Queen Elizabeth will then sail down the West Coast of the U.S. with a rare overnight stay in Los Angeles on July Fourth, and then head back to Southampton via the Panama Canal.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

About Canyon Ranch

Canyon Ranch® has been a trailblazer and an industry-leading proponent of the wellness lifestyle since its founding in 1979, operating the world's most celebrated collection of life-enhancement properties, holistic living developments, and complementary brand extensions. Over the past four decades, Canyon Ranch has imparted their integrative expertise to more than 1 million guests on land, nearly 1.3 million at sea and now over 650,000 in the air. Canyon Ranch has wellness destination resorts in Tucson, Arizona and Lenox, Massachusetts. In addition, Canyon Ranch operates the world's largest day spa at The Venetian® & The Palazzo® hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada and 22 Canyon Ranch at Sea® wellness facilities onboard luxury cruise ships: Cunard Cruise Line, Oceania® Cruises, Regent.

