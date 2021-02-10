Cunard Launches Queen Mary 2 "Let Them All Talk" Sweepstakes

Directed by the award-winning Steven Soderbergh, and starring Academy Award ® winner Meryl Streep, Academy Award ® winner Dianne Wiest, and Emmy ® winner Candice Bergen, the story unfolds as Streep's character sails to the UK in the ship's luxurious Queens Grill accommodation, frequently featured in the movie.

Winner has the chance to sail on a Transatlantic Crossing in the same Queens Grill suite that was featured in the film.

Since Queen Mary 2's 2004 debut, she has been a global star: the scene for a Royal Naming Ceremony, high profile concerts and events, and a world film premiere, to name just a few. Now, Cunard's flagship takes center stage like never before: as the glamorous setting for the HBO Max feature film, "Let Them All Talk," sailing the film's characters in style amidst the many luxurious surroundings and inviting spaces, as they voyage from New York to England.

To enter the Queen Mary 2-"Let Them All Talk" sweepstakes visit www.cunardmoviesweeps.com. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./ D.C., from Monday, February 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021*. To view the complete sweepstakes rules, visit: www.cunardmoviesweeps.com/rules .

"Let Them All Talk" is now streaming on HBO Max. For North America guests, please sign up for HBO Max to access the feature film. Stay tuned for more details on the international distribution of this feature film.

To learn more about a Queen Mary 2 Transatlantic Crossing, or a Cunard voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com.

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded #1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards; and "Best Service," "Best Onboard Enrichment" and "Best World Cruise" by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards. Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

About HBO Max

HBO Max® is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering, with 10,000 hours of curated premium content. HBO Max offers best in class quality entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more. Most HBO subscribers in the U.S. have access to HBO Max as part of their HBO subscription and can visit HBOMax.com for more details.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 21+. Starts 2/1/21 at 12:00:01 am PT and ends 3/31/21 at 11:59:59 pm PT. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received.

Approximate Retail Value of Prize: $33,000. Winner must be able to cruise on an itinerary crossing between April 2022 and December 2022. Subject to full rules. Sponsor: Carnival plc, trading as Cunard Line, 24303 Town Center Drive, Suite 200, Valencia, CA 91355.

