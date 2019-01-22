Cunard Partners with the Olivier Awards, Sponsor of Best Revival Award

Taking the relationship from shore to ship, Cunard will co-create "London Theatre at Sea" with the Society of London Theatre to offer its newest event voyage on the brand's signature Transatlantic Crossing on iconic ocean liner Queen Mary 2, May 13-20, 2020. Through this unique partnership guests sailing across the Atlantic will experience Olivier Award-winning talent, both on and off the stage, with a range of performances and insightful talks from the talent and producers.

During the week-long voyage, guests will be taken behind the scenes to explore the secrets and techniques of putting on a world-class show. This will include workshops with award-winning design teams and the opportunity to sing in the West End Choir.

"Cunard continues our commitment to provide excellence in onboard programming and we are thrilled to partner with the renowned Society of London Theatres to create a spectacular event voyage which will offer guests an immersive theatrical experience," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "We welcome guests to come sail on Queen Mary 2's legendary transatlantic to experience this event cruise this coming May."

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of Society of London Theatre/UK Theatre and Executive Producer of the Olivier Awards, added: "It is wonderful to welcome Cunard as our newest partner and we look forward to working with them in the lead up to the Olivier Awards and as we bring the London Theatre at Sea event voyage on board Queen Mary 2 to life."

As part of its patronage of British theatre, Cunard has a unique, long-standing relationship with London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). One of the most famous acting schools in the English-speaking world, its alumni include Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes and Michael Sheen.

On selected Cunard voyages, RADA graduates perform adaptations of the classics as well as fun, small cameo plays. In the past, this has consisted of a compilation of Shakespeare's most famous romantic scenes in plays such as Romeo and Juliet and A Midsummer Night's Dream to a light-hearted Cunard trivia show. The RADA graduates also give workshops offering tips from acting to production.

Late last year Cunard announced its partnership with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles). Cunard is partnering with BAFTA LA as the organisation's official luxury cruise partner; the line will participate as a sponsor in some of BAFTA LA's unique entertainment events and programming throughout 2019. In addition, Cunard will launch BAFTA LA Screenings on board as part of the brand's renowned Insights Program on their fleet of ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria. Cunard's extraordinary upcoming special event cruises host a variety of Insights speakers including Transatlantic Fashion Week, Literature Festival at Sea, World Space Week, Voyage du Vin and Dance the Atlantic. For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard Line at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

About The Olivier Awards

Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theater and are Britain's most prestigious stage honors.

About Society of London Theatres

Society of London Theatre (SOLT) is a not-for-profit organization representing the London theater industry. SOLT runs the Olivier Awards, West End LIVE, TKTS, Theatre Tokens, Kids Week, the New Year Sale and Official London Theatre.

Contact: Eva Mason eva@soltukt.co.uk Tel: 0207 557 6729

