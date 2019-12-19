Cunard Partners with Travel Technology Company "Cool Cousin"

As experts, 'Cool Cousin' are local residents who make informed recommendations on what to do, offering suggestions on the best restaurants and hidden gems to city landmarks. Art enthusiasts can look forward to exploring little-known galleries, coffee lovers can sample delicious beans in locally-loved cafes, and fashionistas can discover up-and-coming designers in hidden boutiques.

Sam Cole, Shore Experiences Director, Cunard, said: "The Cunard customer is becoming ever more curious and adventurous, seeking authentic recommendations. These guides are powered by locals, which makes it easier for our guests to seek out unique experiences in every destination they visit."

Callum Hale-Thomson, Cool Cousin's Vice President of Business Development, said: "We are delighted to be working with Cunard to help their guests unlock unforgettable local experiences in hundreds of ports across the globe. By leveraging machine learning, AI and the power of local knowledge, our dynamic sourcing engine identifies the best places to eat, drink and explore in each port, providing guests with a curated guide delivered straight to their mobile device."

Printed versions of the guides will be available for guests once on board, with this service being rolled out across the fleet between January and July.

