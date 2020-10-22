Cunningham Bounds Attorneys Honored in 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunningham Bounds attorneys Steve Olen and Steven L. Nicholas were selected for inclusion in the 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers in America list. With only five attorneys in the state of Alabama chosen for this list, it is truly a great privilege to receive this distinction.

Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America was founded in New York in 2005 by veteran legal journalists. Every year, Lawdragon employs investigative journalism to find practices and lawyers who have made significant strides in and contributions to the legal industry, fact-checking their findings with a trusted network of sources.

Steve Olen is an esteemed Alabama attorney, representing clients in litigation concerning business, bankruptcy, and class actions. He is very skilled in handling complex litigation and has earned myriad awards for his legal advocacy throughout his career. Over the years, Best Lawyers® has named him as a "Lawyer of the Year" awardee in Mobile, Alabama across multiple practice areas: for bankruptcy litigation in 2016, bet-the-company litigation in 2010 and 2015, and banking and finance in 2012 and 2021. Additionally, since 1999, he has been frequently honored in The Best Lawyers in America©. For his commitment to ethics in his legal practice, he earned a 5.0 out of 5.0 AV® Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell. He is also frequently listed by Super Lawyers®, which only honors the top 5% of practicing attorneys in the United States.

Likewise, Steven L. Nicholas is acclaimed for his work in bet-the-company cases, especially when stakes are extremely high. Best Lawyers® has listed him in The Best Lawyers in America© since 1989, and he was named a "Lawyer of the Year" awardee in 2013 and 2018 for his exemplary work in bet-the-company litigation. Super Lawyers® has honored him since 2008 for his demonstrated legal skill, and for his dedication to a high standard of ethics, he received an AV® Preeminent rating of 5.0 from Martindale-Hubbell.

Cunningham Bounds is a nationally recognized, award-winning personal injury law firm. The firm's legal team has won billions of dollars for their clients over their six decades of practice. Their proven track record of success has earned them renown from U.S. News — Best Lawyers® in "Best Law Firms," the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and the National Board of Trial Advocacy, among others.

To learn more about Cunningham Bounds, visit them online at cunninghambounds.com.

