Cunningham Bounds, LLC Attorneys Obtain Listings in 2020 Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars, Top 50 Lists

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Mobile, Alabama, Cunningham Bounds, LLC is home to a team of award-winning, nationally recognized attorneys. In the 2020 edition, 11 of their attorneys were selected to Super Lawyers®, with two of these attorneys obtaining spots in Super Lawyers® Top 50 lists. Furthermore, two early career attorneys gained 2020 Rising Stars recognition.

To obtain a listing in any of these annual publications curated by Super Lawyers®, attorneys must pass a rigorous review process in which their career history — including past verdicts, settlements, pro bono work, and more — is evaluated and scored to see how they compare to other attorneys in their cohort. In the published edition, only 5% of attorneys in the United States are listed in Super Lawyers®. Those who scored the highest during the review process are awarded spots in the Top 50 lists. If attorneys pass the review but are aged 40 or younger, or are in the first 10 years of their careers, they earn Rising Stars recognition — no more than 2.5% of attorneys win this distinction.

The Cunningham Bounds, LLC attorneys named in 2020 Mid-South Super Lawyers® for their work in Mobile, Alabama were:

In addition, the attorneys honored in the Top 50 lists were:

Robert T. Cunningham

Top 50: 2020 Alabama Super Lawyers®

Lucy E. Tufts

Top 50: 2020 Women Mid-South Super Lawyers®



Top 50: 2020 Alabama Super Lawyers®

Lastly, 2020 Mid-South Rising Stars recognized the following Cunningham Bounds, LLC attorneys in the following categories for Mobile, Alabama:

Each of these attorneys has been previously recognized in either Super Lawyers® and/or Rising Stars, and their recurring listings speak to their continued commitment to providing noteworthy legal services to their clients.

For the past six decades, Cunningham Bounds, LLC has fought for injured individuals in high-stakes cases. The firm has been successful in recovering billions of dollars for their clients. They are nationally recognized by Best Lawyers®, Lawdragon, the Inner Circle of Advocates, and more. For inquiries, contact cunninghambounds.com, or visit superlawyers.com to find out more about the Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars, and Top 50 lists.

