Cunningham Furniture Hires 1Digital for Design and Development

PHILADELPHIA, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Digital Agency has begun working on design and development work for Cunningham Furniture's new BigCommerce website.

Cunningham Furniture sells gorgeous, handmade bookshelves and wine racks through their brand The Woodland Mills. Their furniture products offer incredible value with solid hardwood options available for only slightly more than the flat-packed particle board furniture offered by most retailers. By using Paulownia Hardwood, one of the fastest-growing hardwood species in the world, The Woodland Mills helps turn fast-growing and invasive trees into heirloom furniture that looks incredible. This practice helps both homeowners and the environment.

These high-quality products have even attracted media attention, including a spot on Martha Stewart's Made in America. With all of their success in the world of furniture, the team at Cunningham Furniture decided it was time for their website to look as amazing as their products. When trying to find a team to redesign their website, 1Digital was a perfect fit.

The 1Digital team has been creating professional, custom-designed websites for years and knows how to take a customer's vision for their brand and make it a reality. They are also elite partners on the BigCommerce platform, making them one of only a handful of digital agencies in the world that BigCommerce considers experts in working on their platform. These factors, along with the fact that both Cunningham Furniture and 1Digital are Pennsylvania based, made these two companies a perfect fit.

Redesigning any website is no small task, but the team at 1Digital knows the ins and outs of working with BigCommerce. The 1Digital design team is already mocking up a custom new look for Cunningham Furniture and they will be working with their new client every step of the way to create an amazing website with all of the design elements and features they could need.

When any e-commerce business is looking for more than just a generic template design, hiring a professional agency like 1Digital offers some distinct advantages. 1Digital's designers know how to create a sleek and professional look, and their development team specializes in finding custom solutions when crafting features that don't come standard on the BigCommerce platform. This new design project is still in its early stages, but Cunningham Furniture's new website is already on its way to being yet another success story in the 1Digital portfolio.

If your business is looking for solutions in any facet of your e-commerce business, then 1Digital is the agency for you. Their services cover general support, custom design and development services, migration management, and world-class digital marketing campaigns. Whatever your e-commerce store needs, their team is ready to help your business succeed. You can reach out to the e-commerce experts at 1Digital by calling 215-809-1567 or sending an email to [email protected].

