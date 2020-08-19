CUNY med school, TechnoVax report COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough

This technology has a proven track record as evidenced by the success of vaccines directed against human papillomavirus virus (HPV) and hepatitis B virus (HepB) which have been proven both highly effective and exceedingly safe in stimulating immune responses. The CV-19 VLPs were assembled in a suspension culture of mammalian cells from both the coronavirus structural elements as well as uniquely modified surface spike molecules specifically designed to ensure stability, abundance, and most importantly the immunogenic properties known to be essential for creation of a highly effective vaccine.

Electron microscopy studies of purified VLPs reveal that there is not only a high frequency of spikes projecting from the surface of the particles, but that the morphology of the structure also resembles that of the native SARS-CoV-2 virus. CCNY researchers Paul Gottlieb and Reza Khayat noted that the stabilized surface spikes are expected to be highly immunogenic.

"This innovation is most likely to accelerate the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in that it utilizes a proven technology that is distinct from current COVID-19 vaccine candidates," said Jose Galarza, CEO, TechnoVax.

"The CUNY School of Medicine, the newest addition to City College, continues, with this avenue of research, the College's established tradition of directing our research efforts where they are most needed by society," said CCNY President Vince Boudreau. "The search for a COVID-19 vaccine is among the most important research efforts of our day and we are proud that researchers working on our campus have turned up such a promising avenue of advancement."

