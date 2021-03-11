Curacao and the CA Attorney General's Office Reach an Out-of-Court Settlement That Ends Years of Negotiations

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 9, 2021, Curacao and the California Attorney General's Office announced an out-of-court settlement that ends four years of negotiations between the government and the company. The agreement reached will allow the company to allocate economic resources to the community it represents. "We are happy to conclude this stage and embark on a new one where all our resources, efforts and community initiatives will have a positive impact on our consumers and on thousands of families who need our support," says Ariela Nerubay, CMO of Curacao. "Our commitment to the Hispanic community has been strong for decades, and we see this moment as an opportunity to grow closer and align ourselves even more with it."

Curacao, among other things, undertakes to continue providing financial information in Spanish, communicate and clearly detail the purchase conditions in its offers, as well as publicly share consumer rights, all practices already implemented by the company for several years.

For decades, Curacao and the Curacao Foundation have built ties and bridges of understanding and solidarity with the Latino community in Southern California, Nevada, and Arizona. Through their countless initiatives, they have created solidarity programs to help thousands of Latino immigrants and consumers.

In the wake of a pandemic that has severely affected the Latino community, last year Curacao created an Emergency Fund and distributed $400 in cash to hundreds of immigrant families affected by COVID-19 who were struggling to make ends meet. Curacao also donated 5,000 blankets to hospitals overwhelmed by the health crisis.

As part of the numerous educational programs at Curacao, the company not only makes donations to schools in the communities where it operates, but has also launched a YouTube channel in English (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ1qswfBhpvZOjbpO72p6Pg/videos) and Spanish (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUq-JPRn8RjXNsCPcu2K_tQ/featured) to educate and bring financial and credit information to the community.

Curacao's solidarity and charitable efforts also have a positive impact abroad. Through a collaboration with the Red Cross, funds were raised and helped countries mired in humanitarian crises and meteorological emergencies, such as the hurricane that devastated Guatemala this year. "Our mission is to improve the quality of life in the Hispanic community and we are proud to be able to redouble our efforts and initiate a new era of prosperity for it. It is a community that needs us," says Nerubay.

About Curacao:

Curacao is an Omni channel retailer and lender dedicated to extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate income individuals in need for quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. With Curacao's Price and Interest Beat Guarantees, customers' purchases are price protected for up to 15 days after purchase and interest rates guaranteed at the lowest qualifying rate*. A percentage of every purchase made at Curacao supports the advancement of local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao serves customers online, over the phone, and in-person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California and Nevada. For more information, visit https://icuracao.com, *https://icuracao.com/beat and https://icuracao.com/fundacion

The Curacao Foundation was established in 2001. It is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected and included. The Curacao Foundation supports a broad range of community partner organizations through general operation and program grants. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions within a 10-mile radius surrounding each Curacao retail location and in organizations focusing in health/well-being, education and immigration. For more information: https://icuracao.com/foundation

