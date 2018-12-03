Curacubby Gains Momentum With Bay Area Schools as a Simple, Cost-Effective Online Billing and Business Management Platform

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Curacubby, a leading provider of simplified student enrollment, automated billing and easy online payment solutions, today announced that its online system is seeing widespread adoption among schools, childcare and educational enrichment programs throughout the Bay Area.

Schools in Alameda, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties are seeing significant savings in administrative time and costs with Curacubby's simple, affordable solution for automated billing, online payments and organizational management. In the education arena where support staff is limited and budgets are constrained, Curacubby is an ideal solution that helps schools better serve their community of children and parents. Specific schools that have begun relying on Curacubby include Monteverde School in Berkeley, Green Hills Preschool in Los Altos, Marin Enrichment in Kentfield and Wise Forest Preschool in San Francisco, among others.

More than a traditional SaaS (software-as-a-service) company, Curacubby is a complete solutions provider giving schools intelligent, simple-to-use software that doesn't require a steep learning curve, along with integrated digital payment processing at virtually no cost and a world-class customer service team with first-hand knowledge of school operations. When compared to other software products that charge thousands of dollars in set-up fees and provide lackluster support, Curacubby has proven to be perfectly suited for schools of all sizes.

"When schools and other child education centers start using Curacubby, they're saving thousands of dollars per month and reducing laborious workload at astronomical levels by automating what was once cumbersome, manual tasks and increasing operating margins immediately," said Steven Khuong, co-founder and CEO of Curacubby. "As a parent co-founder of a preschool, I searched the market for something like Curacubby and realized it didn't exist. There are plenty of parent-teacher communication tools on the market but they don't address the needs of the business operator, and accounting software tools are not designed to handle the complexities of school billing and payment processing. We built Curacubby specifically to fill this much-needed gap in the childcare and education space."

"Curacubby has transformed the invoicing and payment process for the better. It saves me so much time and parents love the ease of paying with a click of a button," said Tristen Taylor, co-director of Monteverde School in Berkeley, California. "From both the administrative side and the parent side, we appreciate the organization of information and the easy access to historical transactions. It works seamlessly, and the team at Curacubby is incredibly responsive and resolves any hiccup right away with unfaltering service and friendliness. I really can't recommend them highly enough."

Curacubby is a complete online school management system that handles enrollment, billing and payment processing, and revenue growth – without the complexity found in other solutions. Curacubby was designed to give childcare and child-related businesses the ease of online account management through a simple tool, removing the headaches of processing paperwork and performing manual data entry. Parents get the ease and convenience of online payments, while schools can reduce back-office labor with a simple yet powerful tool that will help grow their business.

With an easy set-up process and no software to download or install, the solution handles online registration and enrollment, account management and reporting, automated billing, payment processing and waitlist management, and is backed by a world-class support team that guides schools through implementation and provides ongoing training and support. Curacubby is trusted by a wide range of childcare, preschool, K-8, camps and enrichment programs to remove the manual headaches of paper-based billing and check-cashing, and also enables text and email communications, automates late fees and adheres to the highest security and data protection standards in the industry.

Anyone who is interested in a demo or free trial can visit www.curacubby.com.

About Curacubby

Curacubby is a one-stop online business management solution for childcare centers and preschools, K-8 and childhood enrichment, after-school care and camps programs. The solution was designed by preschool owners and parents to offer program administrators an easy, secure way to handle student enrollment, generate invoices and process payments from a computer or mobile device, removing the headaches of manual data entry and invoice tracking. Additionally, Curacubby enables communications to keep parents informed and engaged while offering them the ease and convenience of making online payments from anywhere. With minimal cost to business owners and tools to grow revenues, the solution is proven to offer a fast ROI. More information is available at Curacubby.com.

