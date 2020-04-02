Curago Health Launches Telehealth Platform to Include COVID-19 Screenings

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curago Health, a fast-growing patient engagement company, today announced the creation of Curago Telehealth, a powerful new add-on to its platform delivering innovative patient registration, health record management and communications, as well as COVID-19 screenings.

Curago Telehealth enables telemedicine through virtual visits between providers and patients. Most common uses include follow-up visits; medications; after-hours and post-op care; behavioral health; and infectious diseases including COVID-19.

"COVID-19 has created a real need for advanced telehealth options so providers can care for patients without seeing them inside a medical facility," said James Deck, founder and CEO of Curago Health. "Curago Telehealth is enabling patients and providers to connect virtually for non-urgent care, as well as COVID-19 screenings. This helps to protect them from coronavirus and other infectious diseases, while equipping health centers and providers with a superior solution."

The Curago Health platform, with its new Telehealth add-on module, seamlessly integrates with the most popular electronic health record systems (EHRs). With its focus on community health centers and ambulatory care providers, Curago Telehealth includes:

Physician Friendly Workflow allowing screen shares, provider-patient chats, interpreter inclusion.

allowing screen shares, provider-patient chats, interpreter inclusion. Multi-lingual Patient Registration to allow for patient registration and check-in. For select EHRs, patients are automatically prompted to update demographics, UDS and HEDIS data at any interval.

to allow for patient registration and check-in. For select EHRs, patients are automatically prompted to update demographics, UDS and HEDIS data at any interval. Customizable patient email and text reminders, check-in notifications, and numerous other communications allowing patients a complete digital healthcare experience.

allowing patients a complete digital healthcare experience. Payment Flow through integrated payment processing partners.

In response to the growing concerns of COVID-19, patients who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms can use the MyCurago mobile app or their smartphone, tablet or computer to notify their provider, who then sends them a text or email to register for a screening appointment. The patient follows guided links to verify their information and respond to COVID-19 screening questions. The provider sees the patient's responses and can immediately determine if the patient is at-risk of COVID-19 before entering a healthcare facility.

About Curago Health

Founded in 2015, Curago Health is a fast-growing patient engagement company committed to improving the patient experience within the healthcare system. Its powerful patient experience platform provides a robust delivery of streamlined healthcare operations, leveraging mobile, web, and SMS to engage patients. The platform can scale from small practices to hospitals and a wide range of providers. For information, visit https://www.curagohealth.com/ .

