­Curaleaf and the Veterans Cannabis Project Bring Initiative to Increase Veterans' Access to Medical Cannabis to Arizona

PHOENIX, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf, a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, yesterday unveiled its new Arizona initiative with the Veterans Cannabis Project (VCP), an organization that advocates for legal and supported access of medical cannabis for veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs. Patients at Curaleaf's five Arizona locations can purchase a custom-designed "Veterans Cannabis Project" pre-roll product, with a portion of all proceeds benefiting the VCP. Each box includes five pre-rolls and will be available for $16. Images can be downloaded here.

Veterans and concerned citizens also participated in the launch of a nationwide petition and grassroots campaign supporting medical cannabis. The campaign urges Congress to authorize access, provide protections, and require research into medical cannabis. Additionally, it calls for the Department of Veterans Affairs to give veterans access to the cannabis they overwhelmingly want and deserve. The petition can be accessed here: https://www.vetscp.org/act.

To celebrate the launch, local veterans visited Curaleaf's Midtown location to hear Dr. Sue Sisley, an Arizona scientist who conducted the first FDA-approved study of cannabis for PTSD in veterans, speak about her recent research. Steve Cottrell, President of Curaleaf Arizona, and Doug Distaso, Executive Director of VCP, also spoke about the new initiative aimed at raising awareness and support around veterans' access. Photos from today's event can be found here.

Marine Corps Veteran, Ross Read, was a participant in Dr. Sisley's study and he shared his own experience with medical cannabis.

"I was on multiple opioids to manage pain from line of duty injuries and an antidepressant for PTSD. The combination of these drugs made it hard for me to function at all," said Mr. Read. "As a 23-year Law Enforcement Officer, I was originally against medical cannabis. But after polling doctors and meeting Dr. Sisley at the VFW, I decided to enter her study. As the study progressed, I was able to reduce my use of opioids and move to a milder antidepressant. This would not have been possible without Dr. Sisley's research and access to medical cannabis."

"Veterans who rely on medical cannabis know how it has allowed them to lead more full lives, but we are still lacking extensive research on the subject," said Dr. Sisley. "I am grateful to the veterans' community who has helped Scottsdale Research Institute complete the first controlled trial evaluating efficacy of smoked cannabis on veterans with PTSD and hope for its continued support as I expand my research in their field."

"There are veterans suffering from chronic pain and PTSD every day in the state of Arizona," said Steve Cottrell, President of Curaleaf Arizona. "We are proud to be able to support veterans and help them live better lives with medical cannabis. Through this partnership with the VCP, we hope to educate and help more veterans who might benefit from medical cannabis."

"For millions of veterans who rely solely on their VA health care benefits, federal law ties the hands of their VA doctors and cruelly denies these veterans access to medical cannabis as a treatment option," said Doug Distaso, Executive Director of Veterans Cannabis Project. "Our veterans deserve better, so we are calling on Congress to act now to empower the VA to authorize access, provide protections and require research into medical cannabis."

Curaleaf officially launched the "Veterans Cannabis Project" initiative in Maryland earlier this year. The company will continue rolling out the program at Curaleaf dispensaries across the United States. The "Veterans Cannabis Project" product will also be available for purchase at other cannabis operators later this year.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 44 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 11 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

About the Veterans Cannabis Project

Veterans Cannabis Project is dedicated to advocating on behalf of cannabis access issues for U.S. military veterans. VCP is committed to educating policymakers and the public about the value of cannabis to veterans and supporting veterans across the nation with the resources they need to understand the value of medical cannabis, know their cannabis rights, and access the tools they need to encourage federal policy change. We work daily to create a community that can heal our nation's broken approach to cannabis and provide veterans with safe, legal access.

SOURCE Curaleaf, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

