Curaleaf Announces June Conference Attendance

WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced its management will participate in the following institutional investor conferences in June 2019.

Eight Capital & Cassels Brock hosted State of the Union: American Cannabis Forum to be held in Toronto on Tuesday, June 4.

Piper Jaffray's Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 6.

Canaccord Cannabis 100 CEO Summit in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday, June 11.

Stifel Nicolaus 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference to be held in Boston from Monday to Wednesday, June 10 – 12.

Oppenheimer's Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference to be held in Boston Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18 and 19.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 45 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 11 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

