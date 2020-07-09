Curaleaf Announces Participation at Upcoming Financial Conferences & Events

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced the company will have senior management participating in the following virtual financial community conferences and events:

Cowen 2020 Cannabis Policy Summit – July 16, 2020

Ed Conklin , Curaleaf SVP Government Relations, will be participating on the 'U.S. MSO Perspectives on U.S. Policy Outlook' panel discussion. Please contact your Cowen representative to participate.

, Curaleaf SVP Government Relations, will be participating on the 'U.S. MSO Perspectives on U.S. Policy Outlook' panel discussion. Please contact your Cowen representative to participate. Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets 40 th Annual Growth Conference – August 11-13, 2020

Needham Cannabis Day – August 26, 2020

For more information regarding access to the aforementioned upcoming Curaleaf financial community conferences and events please visit the investor relations section of the company website, under the events tab, at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. The company currently operates in 18 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Investor Contact:

Dan Foley, VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Tracy Brady, VP, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

