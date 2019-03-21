Curaleaf Celebrates Florida Dispensary Opening in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced today the grand opening of its Gainesville dispensary as the company continues to expand rapidly throughout the state. Curaleaf has the largest cannabis dispensary footprint in the US.

"Strong patient demand in the Gainesville area supported the transformation of our fulfillment center into a full-service dispensary where Alachua County patients can take advantage of our compassionate, exceptional customer service and educational resources, in addition to having access to our premium quality medical marijuana products," shared Joe Lusardi, Curaleaf CEO.

Over 1,100 square feet, the Gainesville dispensary includes 2 private consultation rooms for patients and a community meeting room. The company will launch a series of monthly educational events this April for local patients, physicians and community members.

Located at 2300 SW 34 Street, Curaleaf Gainesville will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, March 21 from 3pm until 7pm. Dispensary operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10am ­­– 7pm; Saturday, 10am – 5pm; and Sunday, Noon – 5pm. The State of Florida's Office of Medical Marijuana Use Registry requires an order from a qualified Florida ordering physician and a State of Florida medical marijuana card to obtain medical marijuana products.

Throughout the year, discounts are offered to senior citizens, military veterans, pediatric patients and recipients of government financial assistance. Curaleaf will continue to offer all patients free delivery. Patients may call 877-303-0741 for more information or place their order online at www.curaleaf.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 43 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 11 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

