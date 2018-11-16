Curaleaf Launches CBD Consumer Product Line

Curaleaf Hemp was developed by an experienced team of scientists and product experts. The natural, non-intoxicating products meet the strictest quality standards and are derived from hemp farmed in the United States. Curaleaf Hemp's products are made with simple, natural ingredients and are infused with essential oils such as lavender, lemon, jasmine, ginger and vanilla to add an additional layer of benefits for overall wellness.

The range of products are available for purchase online at www.curaleafhemp.com and at select retailers nationwide. Visit the website and enter the code CURA25 for 25% off for Black Friday weekend from November 23-November 25.

Curaleaf Hemp products include:

Drops: CBD oil in droplet forms mixed with natural essential oils; available in Lemon Bergamot, Lavender Sweet Orange, Ginger Clove Cinnamon, Vanilla Ylang Ylang and Jasmine Wintergreen

Lotions: Topical cream for everyday pain relief; available in Lemongrass and Menthol

Soft-Gel Capsules: Convenient capsules perfect for daily use

Disposable Vape Pens: On-the-go vape pens; available in Lemon Bergamot, Lavender Sweet Orange, Ginger Clove Cinnamon, Vanilla Ylang Ylang and Jasmine Wintergreen

Product photos and answers to frequently asked questions are available for download here.

"Expanding our presence within the industry and entering the consumer goods marketplace with Curaleaf Hemp is an exciting step for the company," said Joe Lusardi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. "Patients already trust and rely on Curaleaf for the highest-quality medical cannabis products and we have taken that same care with the development of Curaleaf Hemp. Supporting overall wellness, Curaleaf Hemp is a consistent and reliable line of hemp-based CBD products that consumers can trust. We expect this to become a significant economic contributor to our business in the years to come."

All Curaleaf Hemp products undergo strict laboratory testing before formulation as well as batch testing on the final products before distribution. Lab results are available upon request.

For more information and promotional deals, follow Curaleaf Hemp on social at:

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

The Company is the parent of Curaleaf, Inc., a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf has a presence in 12 states. Curaleaf operates 33 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 10 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute premium cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry's leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy.

For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

CONTACT:

Samantha Qualls

Curaleaf@marinopr.com

212.889.0808

SOURCE Curaleaf, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

