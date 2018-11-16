Curaleaf Opens 5th Retail Location in Arizona

Midtown Roots Rebranded as Curaleaf

PHOENIX, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf, Inc. (CSE: CURA) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced today that the Company has continued its expansion in Arizona by acquiring dispensary operator Midtown Roots. Midtown Roots is the only dispensary located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, and is easily accessible across the street from the Thomas/Central Ave light rail public transit stop. It will be Curaleaf's 5th dispensary in the Phoenix metro area and the 33rd Curaleaf dispensary nationwide.

With the acquisition of dispensary operator Midtown Roots, Curaleaf has now served over 70,000 patients in Arizona between its 5 locations.

"Curaleaf is a leading medical cannabis brand that is recognized across the country for its quality and expertise," said Steve Cottrell, president of Curaleaf Arizona. "With this rebrand, we will bring additional resources to Midtown Roots to support upgrades that will enhance the patient experience as well as the continued education of our staff."

Current Midtown Roots patients can anticipate the same experience they've come to know and love; friendly budtenders, great products and community events, such as regular meditation classes and bingo, will all continue under the new name. To celebrate, Curaleaf Midtown will host a Grand Opening Party on Friday, November 30.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

The Company is the parent of Curaleaf, Inc., a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf has a presence in 12 states. Curaleaf operates 33 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 10 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute premium cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry's leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy.

