Curaleaf Opens First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Fort Pierce

"Curaleaf continues its unwavering commitment to provide patients who are seeking this life-changing treatment with access to the products and educational resources they need," said Jones. "We realize that access to medical marijuana in the Treasure Coast area may be a challenge for some patients. As such, Curaleaf invites the community to visit the dispensary or take advantage of same-day or next-day delivery service."

The Fort Pierce dispensary is open Monday through Friday, 10am ­­– 7pm; Saturday, 10am – 5pm; and Sunday, Noon – 5pm. The State of Florida's Office of Medical Marijuana Use Registry requires an order from a qualified Florida ordering physician and a State of Florida medical marijuana card to obtain medical marijuana products. All dispensary visitors must show a State of Florida medical marijuana card. Discounts are in effect for senior citizens, military veterans, pediatric patients and recipients of government financial assistance. Curaleaf offers all patients free next-day delivery service. Patients may call 877-303-0741 for more information.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf, Inc., ("Curaleaf" or the "Company")(CSE: CURA), is a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf has a presence in 12 states. The Company owns and operates 28 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 9 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry's leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy. Curaleaf's Florida operations were the first in the cannabis industry to receive the Safe Quality Food certification under the Global Food Safety Initiative, setting a new standard of excellence. More information regarding Curaleaf can be found at www.curaleaf.com.

SOURCE Curaleaf

Related Links

http://www.curaleaf.com

