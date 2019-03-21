Curaleaf Opens Its 23rd Florida Dispensary Featuring Miami's First Medical Marijuana Drive-Thru

MIAMI, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- – Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced today the opening of its 23rd Florida dispensary as the company continues to expand rapidly throughout the state. Curaleaf has the largest cannabis dispensary footprint in the US, with 43 dispensaries across the country.

"As Curaleaf continues to deliver on its expansion strategy, we are well positioned to improve the quality of patients' lives by providing access to safe top-quality cannabis products," shared Joe Lusardi, Curaleaf CEO.

Located northwest of Miami International Airport, the dispensary includes the community's first medical marijuana drive-thru. Curaleaf, a leader in providing patients with access to medical marijuana in Florida, was the first in the state to introduce and pilot the drive-thru concept at its Palm Harbor dispensary last summer. The company then launched its second drive-thru in Orlando. Curaleaf's drive-thru concept has proven to deliver patients an added benefit – convenience.

Lusardi added, "Understanding many of our patients live with debilitating conditions that may impact mobility, we are proud to now offer Miami area patients our premium quality medical marijuana products through online orders that may be fulfilled via our drive-thru or free delivery service."

In addition to the Company's unwavering commitment to accessibility, Curaleaf also continues to provide patients with compassionate, best-in-class bilingual customer service and educational resources. This dispensary will launch a series of monthly educational events, including Spanish-language workshops, beginning this April for local patients, physicians and community members.

Dispensary operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10am ­­– 7pm; Saturday, 10am – 5pm; and Sunday, Noon – 5pm. The State of Florida's Office of Medical Marijuana Use Registry requires an order from a qualified Florida ordering physician and a State of Florida medical marijuana card to obtain medical marijuana products. First-time drive-thru patients are required to visit the dispensary for a private consultation and encouraged to take advantage of bilingual educational resources available within the dispensary.

Throughout the year, discounts are offered to senior citizens, military veterans, pediatric patients and recipients of government financial assistance. Patients may call 877-303-0741 for more information or place their order online at www.curaleaf.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 43 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 11 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Media Contact:

VS/BROOKS

Lauren Garcia-Velez

lgarciavelez@vsbrooks.com

305.443.3500

Investor Contact:

Teneo

Brian Waldman, SVP

IR@curaleaf.com

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

