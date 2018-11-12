Curaleaf Opens Tallahassee's Largest Medical Marijuana Dispensary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced today that the Company has opened Tallahassee's largest medical marijuana dispensary in the community's Midtown area. As the state approaches 150,000 registered medical marijuana patients, Curaleaf is opening its 16th medical marijuana dispensary in Florida. Curaleaf's nationwide retail footprint is now 31 dispensaries.

Over 6400 square feet, Curaleaf's first dispensary in Tallahassee offers patients its premium medical marijuana products in a spacious, comfortable environment that includes private consultation rooms. In addition, Curaleaf now offers free daily delivery service throughout the Panhandle region.

"It has now been 2 years since Florida's voters approved medical marijuana in the state, during which time our team at Curaleaf has been dedicated to ensuring patients have access to this life-changing treatment," said Curaleaf Florida President, Lindsay Jones. "Our presence in Tallahassee allows us to offer free daily medical marijuana delivery service to Florida's 150,000 active patients."

In addition to the Company's unwavering commitment to accessibility, Curaleaf remains dedicated to providing patients with one-on-one customer service and educational resources. The Midtown dispensary will launch a series of monthly educational events beginning this December for local patients, physicians and community members in the dispensary's large community meeting room.

Located at 1345 Thomasville Road, dispensary operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10am ­­– 7pm; Saturday, 10am – 5pm; and Sunday, Noon – 5pm. The State of Florida's Office of Medical Marijuana Use Registry requires an order from a qualified Florida ordering physician and a State of Florida medical marijuana card to obtain medical marijuana products. All dispensary visitors must show a State of Florida medical marijuana card. Throughout the year, discounts are offered to senior citizens, military veterans, pediatric patients and recipients of government financial assistance. Customers also have the option to place orders online or telephonically. Patients may call 877-303-0741 for more information.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

The Company is the parent of Curaleaf, Inc., a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf, Inc. has a presence in 12 states. Curaleaf, Inc. operates 31 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 10 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf, Inc. leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry's leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy. Curaleaf Inc.'s Florida operations were the first in the cannabis industry to receive the Safe Quality Food certification under the Global Food Safety Initiative, setting a new standard of excellence.

